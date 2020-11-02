‘The Things They Carried’: Vietnam War Pic Drafts Tom Hardy, Tye Sheridan, & More

Tom Hardy and Tye Sheridan are just some of the big names joining the cast of the Vietnam War feature The Things They Carried. Back in March 2019, we reported Rupert Sanders (Snow White and the Huntsman) would direct the feature-length adaptation of author and Vietnam vet Tim O’Brien‘s 1990 short story collection based on his experiences in the war. The book received major acclaim upon release, eventually going on to become a Pulitzer Prize finalist. The short story “Sweetheart of the Song Tra Bong” served as the basis for the 1998 Kiefer Sutherland movie A Soldier’s Sweetheart.

News of the starry cast assembled for The Things They Carried broke on Monday morning via Deadline. In addition to Hardy and Sheridan, the confirmed cast includes Bill Skarsgård, Stephan James, Ashton Sanders, Pete Davidson, Moises Arias, Martin Sensmeier (The Magnificent Seven), and Angus Cloud (Euphoria). Behind the camera, Scott B. Smith (A Simple Plan) will script. David Zander (Spring Breakers) will produce for MJZ, as will Hardy and Dean Baker via their Hardy Son & Baker outfit. No word has been given on which roles each actor will take nor has any confirmation on an expected filming start date been given.

The Things They Carried has become a seminal work taught in middle and high schools across the U.S. in the 30 years since its release. The book contains 21 short stories which focus on the various pains of war visited upon the 23rd Infantry Division, or Alpha Company. A fictionalized version of O’Brien serves as the ostensible narrator of The Things They Carried, with his fellow soldiers of the 23rd taking turns in the spotlight in each short story. As the men travel from village to village across Vietnam, each of them must grapple with their involvement in the war and the psychological, emotional, and physical toll the war takes on them.

Sanders shared a statement on the cast assembled for The Things They Carried, remarking, “The Things They Carried is a beautifully crafted work and one of the most viscerally evocative books I have ever read. For me, it transcends its subject of young men at war and explores the landscape of deep human emotions that reside within all of us,” and went on to say, “I am so excited about the cast we have put together – we have not seen this many young stars from different backgrounds sharing the screen since the days of Platoon or The Outsiders.”

We’ll keep you informed as The Things They Carried develops. Until then, check out our 2021 movie release calendar.

Allie Gemmill is the Weekend Contributing Editor for Collider. You can follow them on Twitter @_matineeidle.