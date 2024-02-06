The Big Picture Jude Law's character in The Third Day is caught between reality and fantasy, making him an unreliable narrator.

A man waits for low tide to gain access to an island, with no idea this is home to strange customs and masked residents. Even when he faces the island’s weirdness or the outright hostility of those who live there, he feels drawn to the place. In the main role, Jude Law is trapped in this folk horror entry, a horror subgenre that includes classics like The Wicker Man and modern updates like Midsommar. In these movies, outsiders are unable to leave dangerous small communities due to seclusion, and while it’s a similar setup, the 2020 HBO miniseries The Third Day brings a different threat. Nothing is as it seems as the episodes slowly unravel the truths behind this twisty psychological horror that indulges in the mysterious appeal to folk horror. The Third Day is not stuck to a feature-length runtime, using the extended time across six episodes and one special live event, to welcome viewers to an island that won’t let Jude Law escape so easily.

What is ‘The Third Day’ About?

Sam (Jude Law) hasn’t healed from the pain of losing his young son years ago. Suffering from this personal turmoil, Sam begins a journey he wasn’t expecting by crossing over to Osea Island, where high tide blocks off the mainland and low tide allows entrance to a causeway for a limited time. He doesn’t plan to stay overnight, but circumstances prohibit his exit, and he meets the locals. There is no phone or internet service. The nature of Osea and its traditions are vital to the island’s survival, emphasizing salt and soil, the sea and the land. It doesn’t take long for Sam to be unsure of what is real, what his mind is making him see, and what is being done by the island’s residents.

Jude Law Might Be an Unreliable Narrator

From the very first moment Sam is shown, his grief is as fresh as if he had only lost his young son recently. Time doesn’t heal all wounds. He partakes in a ritual every year on the anniversary of losing his child, by going off alone to grieve and leaving a piece of his son's clothing in a river. Rituals will be recurring throughout the miniseries, both ones that are harmless and harmful. Like the emotionally unstable Dani (Florence Pugh) in Midsommar, Sam is a character who is in desperate need of order and stability, with a history of mental health issues that have confused him. Jude Law’s vulnerable performance is one way The Third Day forces viewers to wonder if Sam is again confusing himself with what is reality and what is fantasy.

Driving into Osea, Sam observes the residents who are suspicious of him, a trademark to folk horror, and knowing he is marked as an outsider builds the dread. Sam tries hard to keep it together, his fragile, emotional state not helping matters. At one point, he’s chased down by a group wearing giant, handmade masks, but the culprits are blamed for being just kids trying to prank him, which Sam isn’t sure is the truth. When he explores the island, whether it’s a good or bad choice on his part, The Third Day then delivers on what folk horror tales do best, where location is everything to creating tension.

Osea Island Is the Perfect Folk Horror Setting

Image via HBO

The key location in The Third Day is an atmospheric place in a lush forest, in the soggy salt marshes along the shore, and with the rough ocean that closes everyone off from the mainland. The isolation on Osea can be peaceful, but it loses the comfort of a simpler lifestyle with the strange events that occur there. When Sam wanders around, the overly vibrant colors in the forest and the harsh daylight give the effect that this place is authentic and artificial. Large, colorful insects loudly scuttle on the ground. During nighttime scenes, trees and plants glow as if they are bioluminescent. It’s a special place Osea residents call home, with the community’s population under 100 and origins going back decades.

Osea Island is explained to have been established as an attempt at self-care and healing among addicts, and in yet another way, The Third Day manipulates viewers; not everything about Osea Island is fictional. The miniseries was filmed on location at Osea, a real location, and some of the history that is shared onscreen is factual, but The Third Day includes residents that belong to a religious cult who believe they are responsible for the health of the world. Their religion has similarities to Christianity, yet with deviations that took place to infuse it with ancient Celtic mythology, old traditions that have continued to be upheld in the rituals and festivals that balance the line between frightening and “alternative.”

Even when the setting is not seen, the natural soundscape doesn’t go away. Music can make folk horror stories more bewitching. For The Third Day, Cristóbal Tapia de Veer and Dickon Hinchliffe create a score that is enriched by the noise of Osea Island. There are insects and birds mixed with instruments, with several pieces becoming a gentle invitation to step onto the land, while others raise anxiety levels as a dire warning to leave immediately. That viewers never know which one they will hear in any given scene can be unnerving, but just as menacing as the score’s tonal shifts, are the residents that occupy Osea.

This Folk Horror Miniseries Has a Cast of Characters Who Can’t Be Trusted

Image via HBO

The Third Day is told in three parts, and in the three episodes that make up “Part 1: Summer,” Sam meets various faces during his stay on the island. Jess (Katherine Waterson) is a visitor who is fascinated with life on the island and its history, who seems to have a hold on Sam in his decision to stay or go. The owners of the local pub and inn are a secretive couple, with Paddy Considine as the jolly, nervous Mr. Martin, and Emily Watson as the cold, off-putting Mrs. Martin. These characters are part of a larger supporting cast that fills out the various members of Osea Island. The “why” of everyone’s secretive behavior directed toward Sam is something he wants to know as much as the viewers probably do, and the explanation makes The Third Day feel like fate is a powerful element of nature to set things in motion. It doesn’t take long for the mysteries in Osea to spiral out of control.

A Special ‘Third Day’ Episode Was a Live Event

Image via HBO

The cinematography of The Third Day is breathtaking, especially in a long-take sequence visualizing a bad acid trip where Sam believes he’s floating into the night sky along with other hovering Osea residents, disorienting the TV audience in the best way possible. But the middle chapter of the miniseries gets truly immersive in what was originally released as a 12-hour live event, with a haunting performance by Florence Welch. In “Part 2: Autumn,” a festival is held that forces Sam to participate in arduous tasks for what ends up being a gritty, brutal experience to watch. The special episode is condensed and released on YouTube, opening with a passage that explains the day’s celebration:

“Every year Osea holds a festival, 'Esus and the Sea.' It marks the passing into adulthood of the children of the island. And each year, a boy or girl is chosen to take 'The Path of Esus,' a trial akin to the Christian stations of the Cross. But on special years, when Osea needs a new leader, the prospective 'Father' also undergoes the trial.”

When Florence Welch shows up, her appearance never feels like stunt casting. Her appearance is another creative choice to keep viewers unsure of the miniseries’ reality. Sam listens to “Dog Days Are Over,” in the first episode, one of Welch’s famous songs from Florence & The Machine, but the singer isn’t playing herself in “Autumn.” She is a resident who offers small moments of peace and calm, singing out a hymn, “Take my body of the earth, take my body of the water.”

‘The Third Day’ Rattles Viewers in Every Episode

Close

The Third Day then adds to the already twisty show with the final episodes in “Part 3: Winter,” with a sudden change in characters the viewers follow. Arriving at the island, are Helen (Naomie Harris) and her two kids, and despite their late introduction, Harris and young actors, Nico Parker and Charlotte Gairdner-Mihell, instantly make you worry about their safety. By this time in Osea, the cult is fracturing into a power struggle that blurs the distinction between neighbor and enemy. This long stay on the island over the course of the miniseries truly creates a lived-in world.

While the miniseries might harken back to folk horror movies that viewers have seen before, once they hit play, the immersive experience is what helps The Third Day stand apart from others in the horror subgenre. Old traditions clash with a world that hasn’t stopped moving forward. And that is before the live event that could leave many in awe of the commitment from Jude Law, the cast, and the crew. Those watching The Third Day for the first time might find themselves unable to stop watching, much like those who enter Osea are unable to leave.

