Jude Law and Naomie Harris Are Drawn to a Mysterious Island in ‘The Third Day’ Trailer

HBO has released a full-length trailer for its limited series The Third Day, which stars Oscar-nominated actors Jude Law and Naomie Harris, and debuts next month.

Created by Felix Barrett and Utopia‘s Dennis Kelly, The Third Day consists of six episodes that are divided int “Summer” and “Winter.” Marc Munden directed “Summer” from a script by Kelly, while Philippa Lowthorpe directed “Winter,” which Kelly co-wrote with Kit De Waal and Dean O’Loughlin.

Told over the first three episodes, “Summer” follows Sam (Law), a man who is drawn to a mysterious island off the British coast where he encounters a group of islanders set on preserving their traditions at any cost. Isolated from the mainland, Sam is unable to leave the idyllic and dangerously enchanting world he has discovered, where the secretive rituals of its inhabitants bring him to grapple with experiences of loss and trauma hidden in his past through the distorted lens of the present.

“Winter” unfolds over the latter three episodes and follows Helen (Harris), a strong-willed outsider who comes to the island seeking answers, but whose arrival precipitates a fractious battle to decide its fate as the lines between fantasy and fact are distorted.

A co-production between Sky and HBO, The Third Day is the first original drama to be produced by Sky’s new production house, Sky Studios, in conjunction with Plan B Entertainment and the immersive theatre company Punchdrunk. Kelly and Barrett serve as executive producers alongside Plan B’s Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner.

The Third Day will debut on HBO and HBO Max on Monday, Sept. 14, which is a bit unusual, seeing as HBO has traditionally released its high-profile programming on Sunday nights. That’s when HBO will unveil its new series Lovecraft Country on Aug. 16. Click here for Collider’s review.