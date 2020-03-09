Jude Law Goes Full ‘Midsommar’ in First Trailer for HBO Series ‘The Third Day’

HBO has released the first trailer for the uniquely structured new limited series The Third Day, and it’s creepy af. The show is a co-production between Sky and HBO and hails from Utopia creator Dennis Kelly and Felix Barrett, who have crafted a story in two three-episode chunks titled “Summer” and “Winter,” respectively.

The first three episodes tells the story of “Summer” and stars Jude Law as Sam, a man who is drawn to a mysterious island off the British coast where he encounters a group of islanders hell-bent on preserving their traditions at all costs. The latter three episodes tel the story of “Winter” and star Naomie Harris as Helen, a strong-willed woman who comes to the island seeking answers, but whose arrival precipitates a fractious battle to decide the island’s fate.

There are extremely strong Midsommar vibes here, except instead of a cult in remote Sweden this story is set against the backdrop of a rural British island. “Summer” is written by Kelly—who crafted the hit British conspiracy thriller series Utopia—and directed by Utopia helmer Marc Munden, while “Winter” is written by Kit de Waal, Dean O’Loughlin and Kelly and directed by Philippa Lowthorpe (The Crown).

I really have no clue what this is or what it’s about, but I’m mighty intrigued by this trailer and the structure promises a close-ended story told from two separate points of view—which is also pretty darn exciting when you have actors of Law and Harris’ caliber front and center. It’s kind of like a loosely connected anthology series, except instead of dividing the story up into seasons, it’s just two separate chunks of episodes. Does that leave room for The Third Day to continue in future seasons, or is this just a unique way to tell a fractured six-hour story? We’ll find out soon enough.

Check out the Third Day trailer below. The series also stars Katherine Waterston, Emily Watson, and Paddy Considine and premieres on HBO on May 11th.