Carol Reed’s iconic noir feature The Third Man is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year in style. The film often considered among the best films ever made starring Joseph Cotton and Alida Valli among others will entertain fans and a new generation of viewers in 4K with a stunning new box set. While details about the bonus content is scarce, the renewed format will be a valuable addition to anyone’s collection.

The British noir movie is set in post-World War II Allied-occupied Vienna and follows American writer Holly Martins (Cotten), who arrives in the city to accept a job with his friend Harry Lime (Welles). However, upon reaching Vienna, he learns that his friend has died. While Martins investigates Lime's death in the British sector of Vienna, he increasingly becomes infatuated with Lime's girlfriend Anna Schmidt (Valli).

‘The Third Man’ is the Best of the Noir Genre

Reed’s feature is considered the benchmark of the noir genre with its use of black-and-white German expressionist cinematography, harsh lighting, and Dutch angles making the movie a must-see for any filmmaker. The cinematography that evokes exhaustion and cynicism at the start of the Cold War coupled with a thrilling mystery at its heart and strong performances makes the movie both a staple of noir and a standout of the genre.

Thematically, the movie tackles friendship, betrayal, and its consequence-filled intricacies, as well as brilliantly portrays a war-torn man’s breakdown and his refusal to abide by the moral standards set by this world. The movie has a delicious cast including Orson Welles as Harry Lime, Joseph Cotten as Holly Martins, and Alida Valli as Anna Schmidt. Also starring are Trevor Howard as Major Calloway, Paul Hörbiger as Karl, Lime's porter, and Ernst Deutsch as "Baron" Kurtz. Further rounding off the cast are Erich Ponto as Dr. Winkel, Siegfried Breuer as Popescu, Hedwig Bleibtreu as Anna's landlady, Bernard Lee as Sergeant Paine, and Wilfrid Hyde-White as Crabbin among others.

The movie has a line-up of equally great talents behind the scenes, Reeds directs from a screenplay by Graham Greene. The movie is shot through the lens of cinematographer Robert Krasker, and the music is composed by composer Anton Karas. Even after 75 years of its release, the movie stands as the best noir film ever made. The Third Man 4K is available here to order. You can check out the trailer above and stay tuned to Collider for further updates.