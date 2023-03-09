There have been at least 50 film and television adaptations around the globe of Alexandre Dumas’s 1844 novel and the 30th film adaptation is on its way. So, what’s new about this take on The Three Musketeers? Well, the latest adaptation by French filmmaker Martin Bourboulon is not only going to be a two-part saga but will also introduce a new character, Hannibal, the first Black musketeer in French history. Hannibal’s character is based on the real-life character and story of Louis Anniaba, the prince of Assinie.

The epic adventure duology takes a more upscale stance on Dumas’s literary masterpiece and follows the heroic D’Artagnan who joins the three loyal, formidable musketeer friends, Athos, Porthos, and Aramis, and together plot to overthrow an evil royal advisor, while also dealing with the seductive spy, Milady de Winter. The first film in the two-part series, Three Musketeers: D’Artagnan focuses on the swashbuckling hero and his pursuits of protecting the Queen of France and saving the country from waging a war on England. The second film, Three Musketeers: Milady, focuses on Milady’s agenda of overthrowing the crown and how she comes about her plan. Extending from the films, there's also been talk of spinoff television series, including one that focuses on Hannibal’s character and follows the lesser-known adventures of the real-life musketeer. But more on that later.

For now, as the first part is set to arrive this spring, find out everything we know so far about The Three Musketeers: D’Artagnan and Three Musketeers: Milady, including the plot, release date, trailer, cast, and characters.

The Three Musketeers is a two-part film series released theatrically in France by Pathe. The first part, Three Musketeers: D’Artagnan premieres on April 5, 2023, as an Easter release, while the sequel, The Three Musketeers: Milady is set to premiere as a Christmas release, on December 13, 2023. There's no word yet on when the movies will arrive in the US but stay tuned for updates!

Watch the Trailer for The Three Musketeers

The official teaser and film poster were released in December 2022. For those who love historical epics but have never watched any film adaptation of Dumas’s novel, the films are sure to be a visual treat, with graphic warfare, French period art, and historical characters portrayed in a new light. Even for those who have seen earlier adaptations of the story, the upcoming films will be a refreshing take on the classic. So far, there are no separate trailers for The Three Musketeers: D’Artagnan and The Three Musketeers: Milady and the official teaser serves as a promo for both films. You can watch this space in case of the latest updates/addition of trailers for either of the films.

The two and half minute video is packed with action, drama, and politics; just what you would expect from a period film. The trailer introduces the story’s protagonists and antagonists, namely, the young and ambitious D’Artagnan, his heroic friends, Athos, Porthos, and Aramis, the plot’s major antagonists, Milady, and the royal advisor Cardinal Richelieu. With a backdrop of gorgeous cinematography and artwork, the heroic tales of these French legends will most likely take you back in time.

Who's In the Cast of The Three Musketeers Movies?

The ensemble cast of The Three Musketeers is headlined by Francois Civil (Call My Agent!), Vincent Cassel (Black Swan), Eva Green (Penny Dreadful), Romain Duris (The Beat That My Heart Skipped), and Pio Marmai (Living on Love Alone). This film series marks the reunion of Cassel and Green, who last appeared together in the Apple TV thriller series, Liaison. Most characters from the first film are expected to appear in the second part, where Civil stars as the story’s key protagonist, D’Artagnan, and Cassel, Marmai, and Duris as the iconic musketeers, Athos, Porthos, and Aramis, respectively. Marianne star Ralph Amoussou features as Hannibal, the first Black musketeer, completing the band of heroes who would save France.

On the enemy side, Green portrays the seductive, cunning spy Milady de Winter, whose character gains more prominence and focus in the second part of the two-part saga. Eric Ruf (An Officer and a Spy) plays the role of Cardinal Richelieu and Milady’s co-conspirator, and Marc Barbe (Paris Police 1905) as Captain de Treville.

In other roles, there’s Louis Garrel (Little Women) as King Louis XIII, Vicky Krieps (The Survivor) as Queen Anne of Austria, Jacob Fortune-Lloyd (The Queen's Gambit) as the Duke of Buckingham, Lyna Khoudri (The French Dispatch) as Constance Bonacieux, Alexis Michalik (Versailles) as Villeneuve de Radis, Patrick Mille (Baron Noir) as Henri de Talleyrand-Périgord, and Ivan Franek (The Inside Man) as Ardanza.

Who Are the Creators of The Three Musketeers?

Based on Alexandre Dumas’s French epic saga of the same name, The Three Musketeers two-part film is directed by Martin Bourboulon, with the screenplay written by Matthieu Delaporte and Alexandre De La Patellière, and produced by Dimitri Rassam. French filmmaker and writer Bourboulon is best known for his previous directorial projects like Divorce French Style, Eiffel, and Daddy or Mommy, and the television series, Une journee dehouf. Both Delaporte and La Patelliere have previously worked together for films like 22 Bullets, What’s in a Name?, and The Best is Yet to Come, and collaborated with Bourboulon on Divorce French Style.

As evident from the trailer, the cinematography of The Three Musketeers could probably be considered one of the highlights of the film and the credit for the same goes to cinematographer Nicolas Bolduc, who is best known for his work in films like Aloft, Crisis, and American Dreamer, and television series like The North Water, among others. Music composer Guillaume Roussel, who has previously composed for period television dramas like Marie Antoinette and The Spy, and films like Black Beauty, composes the score for The Three Musketeers series.

When and Where Were The Three Musketeers Movies Filmed?

Both the films in The Three Musketeers series were shot back-to-back, with production starting in August 2021 and ending in June 2022. The films were shot on location in France across landmark sites like Louvre Palace, the Hôtel des Invalides, the Castles of Fontainebleau and Saint-Germain-en-Laye, Fort-la-Latte and Chantilly, the citadel of Saint-Malo and the historic city center of Troyes.

What Is the Background of The Three Musketeers?

Image via Pathe

The Three Musketeers is a swashbuckler novel, penned by French novelist Alexandre Dumas in 1844, and is essentially about a few heroic, chivalrous men who fight for justice. The Ancien Regime or the Old Regime of France forms the premise of Dumas’s novel, where he explores administrative injustices and social abuse. Although the story is set in the 17th century, it became politically significant in 19th-century France around the time of the French Revolution, when the society was largely divided between the republicans and monarchists. The character of the story’s hero, D’Artagnan is based on the real Charles de Batz-Castelmore D'Artagnan, the French Musketeer who served as captain of the Musketeers of the Guard under the reign of Louis XIV.

Since the early days of cinema, The Three Musketeers have been adapted several times by filmmakers for films, series, animated productions, etc. to recreate and reprise the 19th-century classic. That also includes the 1998 Hollywood feature The Man with the Iron Mask starring Jeremy Irons, John Malkovich, Gerard Depardieu, Gabriel Byrne, and Leonardo DiCaprio, and 2011’s romantic action-adventure adaptation starring Matthew Macfadyen, Logan Lerman, Milla Jovovich, Ray Stevenson, Luke Evans, and Christoph Waltz. But this 2023 production by Bourboulon is the first nationally made film in France since the 1961 double-feature adaptation directed by Bernard Borderie.

What Is the Story of The Three Musketeers?

Set in early 17th century France, between 1625 and 1628, The Three Musketeers recounts the adventures of a young man named D’Artagnan, from Gascogne. The film’s plot follows the original novel with certain modifications to the characters. D’Artagnan leaves his home for Paris with the ambition to become a Musketeer of the Guard at the royal court, but he doesn’t get recruited. Instead, he meets a trio of impressive and formidable musketeers, Athos, Aramis, and Porthos, and befriends them. They soon find themselves in the heart of a complex political situation and a raging war that puts the nation’s future at stake.