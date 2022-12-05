The official teaser trailer for The Three Musketeers: D'Artagnan has been released by Pathé and Chapter 2. The first film in a two-part saga, Eva Green has been cast as the cunning Milady DeWinter, alongside François Civil’s D’Artagnan, Vincent Cassel’s Athos, Romain Duris as Aramis, and Pio Marmaï as Porthos. Louis Garrel’s King Louis XIII will also feature in the film with Vicky Krieps working beside him as Queen Anne of Austria.

The two films will also introduce a new character to the story, which is being scripted by the pair of Matthieu Delaporte and Alexandre de La Patellière based off the legendary epic novel from 1844, written by Alexandre Dumas. The character of Hannibal will be played by Ralph Amoussou and will be based on the true story of Louis Anniaba, the first Black musketeer in history. With this new ally comes familiar enemies, with Eric Ruf as Cardinal Richelieu and Marc Barbé as Captain de Tréville. Jacob Fortune-Lloyd (The Queen's Gambit) will assume the role of the Duke of Buckingham, taking over for Oliver Jackson-Cohen who was originally cast in February 2021, before having to vacate the position.

The Three Musketeers is considered the defining work of Dumas. A swashbuckling, heroic tale, it tells of a young man named d'Artagnan who leaves home for Paris, hoping to become a Musketeer of the Guard. Despite failing to be recruited, he nonetheless becomes part of the three most impressive musketeers - Athos, Aramis and Portos - and soon falls in with their ways of living. It has been adapted for film and television countless times, perhaps most famously in recent times in The Man with the Iron Mask, which featured the aging musketeers - Jeremy Irons, John Malkovich, Gerard Depardieu and Gabriel Byrne - coming out of retirement to save France from the villainous King Louis XIV, played in the film by a young Leonardo DiCaprio.

The movie carries with it a $70 million budget, and was shot on location in France over an eight month period at locations including the Louvre Palace, the Hôtel des Invalides, the Castles of Fontainebleau and Saint-Germain-en-Laye, Fort la Latte and Chantilly, as well as the citadel of Saint-Malo and the historic city center of Troyes. The production was said to have used 650 horses and over 9,000 extras in the process of making the film.

The two films will be released in 2023 to French and Swiss theatres, with The Three Musketeers: D’Artagnan being released on April 5, 2023 and The Three Musketeers: Milady being released on December 13, 2023. Check out the new trailer for the film below: