The Three Musketeers: D'Artagnan and The Three Musketeers: Milady, the double bill of epic historical drama movies, are arriving on Hulu next month, with Eva Green a standout as the cunning Milady de Winter. She appears alongside François Civil as D'Artagnan, with Vincent Cassel taking on the part of Athos, Romain Duris as Aramis, and Pio Marmaï as Porthos. The cast is rounded out by Louis Garrel, who plays King Louis XIII, and Vicky Krieps, who takes on the role of Queen Anne of Austria in the movie. The movie is based on the legendary swashbuckling adventure novel by Alexandre Dumas.

The tale follows the young D'Artagnan as he heads to Paris, intending to join the Musketeers of the Guard. It's there where he quickly befriends three renowned musketeers: Athos, Porthos, and Aramis, while Milady de Winter, a cunning spy for the Cardinal, lurks in the background, attemtping to disgrace the queen, and take out the young D'Artagnan.

Both films were met with critical acclaim. D'Artagnan and Milady are both certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, with D'Artagnan holding a score of 98%, while Milady is at 87%, which should indicate both are very much worth checking out.

Will We See More of 'The Three Musketeers'?

Well, that remains to be seen. The two movies were produced for a combined budget of around $78 million and filmed between August 2021 and June 2022. Speaking to Collider to promote Milady, Eva Green admitted she was keen to continue the story but added that it depended on how the film performed financially. However, they only earned $61.2 million worldwide. That said, given the film was shot in Europe, it's difficult to know how much of that was offset by tax write-offs or presales. Additionally, the film was available to purchase on PVOD instead of released theatrically in the United States, so that revenue is unknown. Nonetheless, Green's enthusiasm should count for something.

Oh, god. My god. I think it really would depend on how well it does, how people like it, if it's successful enough internationally. Then I think, probably, we'll do a third one. Maybe I will have white hair. I'll be much older. But there's so much to be told, it's Dumas. You've got The Man in the Iron Mask. There's potential, for sure. We'll see.

The Three Musketeers: D'Artagnan and The Three Musketeers: Milady will arrive on Hulu from November 1. Check them out, you won't regret it.