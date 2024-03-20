The Big Picture Trailer released for sequel to The Three Musketeers saga, Milady, arriving in US theaters this April.

Eva Green portrays Milady De Winter, with expanded backstory adding depth to the ruthless character.

The film explores new dimensions of the characters from the classic novel by Alexandre Dumas.

Samuel Goldwyn Films has released the trailer for the thrilling second part of their The Three Musketeers saga, Milady, which will arrive in US theatres this April. The film is the sequel to the swashbucking first part, D'Artagnan, which launched last year to wide critical acclaim, having been based on the acclaimed novel by Alexandre Dumas. In the newly released trailer, Eva Green is seen skulking in the darkness, portraying the astute Milady De Winter, as she vows to exact vengeance on her foes. She appears alongside François Civil as D'Artagnan, with Vincent Cassel taking on the part of Athos, Romain Duris as Aramis, and Pio Marmaï as Porthos. The cast is rounded out by Louis Garrel, who plays King Louis XIII, and Vicky Krieps, who depicts Queen Anne of Austria in the movie.

Green spoke with Collider's Carly Lane at the tail end of last year to promote both films, going into detail on the making of the film and revealing that Milady's expanded backstory was the number one reason for her deciding to take on the role in the film, having been of the belief that, in prior adaptations, Milady was rather two-dimensional and in need of some serious fleshing out.

In the first part, she's very Milady, very driven by vengeance, a harsh exterior, a seductress, a chameleon, but then in the second part, you discover another side of her. I love the fact that the writers invented this backstory, and we understand why she became such a ruthless protagonist. There's some real depth to her, and you see the fragile woman, the wounds, and I thought that was something that we'd never seen in the other adaptations.

What is 'The Three Musketeers' About?

What is 'The Three Musketeers' About?

The story follows the young D'Artagnan, who leaves his childhood home with the dream of becoming one of the famed Musketeers of the Guard in Paris. Although unsuccessful in his initial attempts to join up, the hand of fate intervenes, leading him to an encounter with three legendary warriors: Athos, Aramis, and Porthos. D'Artagnan quickly becomes an integral part of their group, forming deep bonds of friendship and camaraderie. Together, they work to navigate an ever-changing world faced with dangerous enemies and insurmountable odds. The story's widespread popularity has led to numerous film and television adaptations, cementing its status as a timeless classic. Dumas' most celebrated work, "The Three Musketeers," is an epic tale of adventure and brotherhood.

The Three Musketeers - Part II: Milady will open in theatres on April 19.