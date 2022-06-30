A new rom-com is on the horizon, and it has already found two of its leads. According to Deadline, Logan Lerman and Bridgerton breakout star Phoebe Dynevor are currently set to lead The Threesome. The film has yet to be acquired but recently entered the marketplace and has already begun to stir up interest.

While she's appeared in TV series before, Dynevor is best-known for her role as Daphne Bridgerton in Netflix's massively popular series Bridgerton. Daphne was introduced in the show's debut season and was the main protagonist through Season 1. It followed Daphne as she had her social coming out and set out to find a suitable husband. To do so, she formed an alliance with the duke Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page) but found herself falling for him instead. Dynevor reprised her role for Season 2. As Bridgerton is a romance-focused series, its widespread acclaim and Dynevor's inclusion in The Threesome bodes well for the upcoming feature.

Lerman is well-known for a couple of major projects throughout his career, including The Perks of Being a Wallflower, and the 2010 adaptation of Percy Jackson & The Olympians: The Lightning Thief. Most recently he starred in the Prime Video series Hunters, which currently has a second season on the way. He can next be seen in the Brad Pitt-led Bullet Train, releasing in theaters on August 5. Other projects include the films Indignation and Fury, among others.

RELATED:10 Best Romantic Comedies That Defined The Early 2000s

The Threesome is described as a "high-concept, character-driven comedy in the vein of Knocked Up." It follows a young man whose crush leads to an impulsive and unexpected decision to participate in a threesome. At first, he thinks the threesome is a dream come true. However, once reality hits him, he and the other two people involved are forced to own up to the consequences, even if it means jeopardizing the lives they originally had planned.

The Threesome will be directed by Chad Hartigan from a screenplay by Ethan Ogilby. Star Thrower Entertainment is producing. Hartigan previously directed a few films similar to this new project. His feature films Little Fish and Luke and Brie Are on a First Date both follow couples who face some sort of romantic barriers in their relationships, though the stakes are different for each. Hartigan's short film Be Good Daniel focuses on a character who enters a new relationship that goes well until it doesn't.

There is currently no projected release date for The Threesome.