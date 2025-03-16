Summary Collider's Perri Nemiroff sits with The Threesome's Chad Hartigan, Jonah Hauer-King, Zoey Deutch, Ruby Cruz, and Jaboukie Young-White at SXSW 2025.

Hartigan talks about the renaissance of rom-coms, genuinely funny scripts, and rooting out hidden talents.

The cast discuss connecting to their characters and tease their upcoming projects, including I Know What You Did Last Summer.

With a movie titled The Threesome, it is easy to make quick assumptions about where it is going to go. While Chad Hartigan's feature certainly kicks off with that eponymous concept, it then focuses on the emotional entanglements that arise from the unexpected (and some expected) ramifications.

The three characters this film pries open are Connor (Jonah Hauer-King), his long-time crush Olivia (Zoey Deutch), and the new, unassuming Jenny (Ruby Cruz). After the fateful night, Connor and Olivia strike up a relationship, but things become messy when Jenny eventually reappears in their lives. With Jaboukie Young-White standing in as Connor's best friend Greg, the love triangle in the film is forced to face accountability and the throes of adulthood, leading to an electric, comedic, and evocative look at difficult emotions.

The deliciously dramatic rom-com premiered at SXSW 2025, where the director, Hartigan, and cast members, Hauer-King, Deutch, Cruz and Young-White, sat with Perri Nemiroff at the Collider Media Studio at the Cinema Center. Hartigan explains why we need rom-coms, why the original script of the film worked, and how he incorporated his actors' other talents into the movie. The cast members also reveal how they connected with their characters, from finding "effervescence" or security in relationships to drawing on their real-life history as "the gay best friend." Hear about the cast and crew's favorite comfort rom-coms and their future projects (including I Know What You Did Last Summer reboot and Richard Linklater's Nouvelle Vague) in the video above, or you can read the transcript below.

'The Threesome' Is a Real, Grounded Romantic Comedy

"The romantic comedy needs to be back."

Image via SXSW

PERRI NEMIROFF: I know about The Threesome, but our audience is first going to learn about it through the festival. Chad, I'll give you these wonderful honors; can you give us a brief synopsis of your film?

CHAD HARTIGAN: The Threesome is about a young man, Connor, who gets thrust into an unexpected threesome with his longtime crush, Olivia, and a new stranger they've met, Jenny, and then about all the cascading complications that come from that threesome.

Accurate description, but I will warn everyone there's a whole lot more to it than that.

I wanted to start by asking about something that's in your director's statement that caught my eye. I think it's the first line of your director's statement, actually. You said the romantic comedy is back. What do you think that recent romantic comedies have been missing that you were so excited to bring back via this film?

HARTIGAN: I was really just manifesting with that director's statement. The romantic comedy needs to be back. I think it's back. I did feel that the movies that have taken the center stage in this renaissance have been the ones that tend to be more wish-fulfillment and fantasy-driven and idealized versions of love and romance made for the movies, which we all love, but one thing that was missing was a take on it that was a bit more grounded and elevated and sophisticated and wasn't afraid to really take a concept that was maybe made for the movies but examines how would people really deal with these situations and keep the characters focused and have all the humor come from the characters and not from set pieces and things like that.

