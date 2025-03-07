From the title alone, The Threesome implies romantic entanglements and difficult dynamics. Sure, the actual sex might be fun, but consider the larger implications of what a threesome means, if you pay too much attention to one person and disregard another, and how all of this completely alters the relationships that exist between these three people. In The Threesome, from Morris from America and Little Fish director Chad Hartigan and writer Ethan Ogilby, a threesome is more about the complex entanglements that come after this sexual escapade, and the impact of this fleeting moment — a smart choice that makes this rom-com far more than it might seem on the surface, and based on that title alone.

What Is 'The Threesome' About?

Image via SXSW

Jonah Hauer-King (The Little Mermaid) stars as Connor, who has long harbored a crush on Olivia (Zoey Deutch), someone he used to work with at a restaurant. Connor stops by said restaurant to visit his best friend and bartender, Greg (Jaboukie Young-White), and earns the reminder that Olivia apparently still doesn't reciprocate his affection. However, Greg mentions that a cute girl has been stood up — Jenny, played by Mare of Easttown and Bottoms’ Ruby Cruz —and suggests that Connor go talk to her, but this also catches Olivia's attention.

The three decide to go back to Connor’s place, and, as the title implies, they proceed to have a threesome. Soon after, Olivia and Connor grow closer and ultimately begin a relationship. Everything seems like it’s going well for several weeks, but then Jenny comes back into the picture, and things get far more complicated than any of them could’ve imagined.

'The Threesome' Presents a Unique Take on the Love Triangle

Without spoiling where The Threesome heads from there, writer Ethan Ogilby presents a scenario that takes an intriguing look at a love triangle of sorts. As the dynamic between the three grows stronger, we see how one person might be upset about what another person doesn’t get to experience with the other, as well as the intricate issues that arise when three people are entangled together in this way. Ogilby nicely handles how these three characters interact with each other, making each of their perspectives understandable and sympathetic.

However, The Threesome does fall into a few issues that your typical rom-com can fall prey to. For example, many of the problems that arise within The Threesome could easily be solved by these characters simply being open and honest with each other. So much of the conflict in the film revolves around one character forgetting to mention something to another, which brews jealousy and frustration. It’s also slightly disappointing that the majority of what we know about these characters revolves around this love triangle and the one decision they decided to make together. At one point quite late in the film, Connor mentions Olivia's life goal, but there’s never been any other indication in the story that this is what she’s been hoping for. Outside the bond these three share, we really don’t learn who these characters are as individuals.

Even though the characters can be a bit thin, and despite easily solvable problems, The Threesome thrives in presenting big emotions that form the heart of its story. From the beginnings of a love long in development, the loss of love, and the big, unexpected events that completely alter one’s life, it’s in these grander emotional moments where The Threesome truly thrives. Love is at the core of this story, and it’s often just the reactions that make it impactful, such as when Olivia watches Connor play with her niece and nephew and realizes just how much she cares for him, or the simple conversations about big moments between Connor and Jenny. The complications don’t always work, but the display of emotions, and what they mean to these characters, allows The Threesome to hit harder at times.

Ruby Cruz Is Fantastic in 'The Threesome'

Image via SXSW

The Threesome also entirely relies on its three lead performances, and even though the characters aren’t as fleshed out as much as one might like, this trio works quite well together. Deutch has played characters before that are a bit eccentric, yet easily likable, in films like Not Okay and Flower, but she brings a weight to Olivia that feels like more than just what’s on the page. It’s often hard to tell what Olivia is thinking or what her motivations are, yet Deutch can draw us in and let us know what's going on simply through a glimpse or a longing stare in someone’s direction. Deutch is always good, but this performance feels like a step up from what we’ve come to expect from her.

Hauer-King is good here, but he also suffers the most from thin characterization, as it’s hard to understand what makes Connor such a draw. He has his charms, such as in the aforementioned scene where he plays with Olivia’s niece and nephew, but The Threesome could’ve used more examples of what makes him special. However, it’s Ruby Cruz, as the quiet, unassuming Jenny, who is a true delight. Even though the film clearly wants us to be invested in the relationship between Olivia and Connor — and we certainly are — it’s hard to understand why Connor wouldn’t be leaning more toward Jenny as an option. She’s clever, fun, and dryly hilarious, and her moments with either Olivia or Connor are always electric. Again, that’s largely due to Cruz’s performance, who lights up the screen from the moment she enters any scene.

The Threesome is not without its flaws, it could absolutely use some fleshing out in some key parts, and its ending feels like a bit of a cop-out, considering everything that comes before it — yet it delivers when targeting the big emotional core that makes this story special. Deutch, Cruz, and Hauer-King also elevate this film beyond its script with their performances, with a compelling take on the love triangle that often goes in unexpected directions.