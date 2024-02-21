The Big Picture The Threesome has officially wrapped filming.

Zoey Deutch, Jonah Hauer-King, and Chad Hartigan share behind-the-scenes looks on Instagram.

No official release date yet, but the cast is pumped for this romantic-comedy film, which also stars Ruby Cruz and Josh Segarra.

Audiences are one step closer to joining The Threesome. Today, the leading cast of the upcoming romantic-comedy confirmed that production has officially wrapped on the project, which filmed in Arkansas. Zoey Deutch, Jonah Hauer-King, and Chad Hartigan all posted a peak under the sheets via their Instagram accounts, providing glimpses at themselves and other cast members while on set, as well as other behind-the-scenes looks at the production. All three also expressed their excitement for the movie in their respective captions. At the time of this writing, no release date has been announced.

The Threesome was first announced in 2022. It centers on a young man who makes an impulsive decision to take part in a threesome in pursuit of a crush he has. While the occurrence seems ideal to him at first, he and the others quickly realize that their time with each other has real-world consequences. So, in the aftermath, they are forced to confront said consequences and take responsibility, even if it puts what they had envisioned for their lives at risk. The Threesome has previously been described as a “high-concept, character-driven comedy in the vein of Knocked Up.”

As filming has wrapped up, The Threesome had a few cast shake-ups and announced new additions to the crew. Previously, Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor and Bullet Train’s Logan Lerman were set to lead the cast upon the movie’s initial announcement. However, Deutch and Hauer-King replaced them. Along with the latter pair, The Threesome stars Arden Myrin (Insatiable), Ruby Cruz (Bottoms), Jaboukie Young-White (Rap Sh!t), and Josh Segarra (Scream VI). Details on their roles have not been disclosed.

Who Else Worked on ‘The Threesome’?

The Threesome was penned by Ethan Ogilby ad directed by Chad Hartigan. The latter previously has experience working on similar films, with prior features including Luke and Brie Are on a First Date, Little Fish, and short film Be Good Daniel, among others. The Threesome is produced by Star Thrower Entertainment’s Tim White and Trevor White (No One Will Save You, King Richard), Jupiter Peak’s Steven Shapiro (The November Man), and Filmopoly’s Vince Jolivette (The Disaster Artist). Executive producers include Deutch, Allan Mandelbaum (No One Will Save You, Fair Play), Filmopoly’s David Garrett and Angie Sanfilippo, and Jupiter Peak’s Liz Whitney and Ken Whitney (The Card Counter). The feature hails from Star Thrower Entertainment, Jupiter Peak, and Filmopoly.

There is currently no release date for The Threesome. In the meantime, check out the Instagram posts from Deutch, Hauer-King, and Hartigan below: