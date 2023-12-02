The Big Picture The Thundermans Return, a highly anticipated movie for younger audiences, will debut in March 2024, bringing back the beloved family of superheroes.

The trailer promises to maintain the silly humor, high-stakes action, and teamwork that made the original TV series popular.

Recently reclaiming its popularity, The Thundermans ranked as the top title among kids aged 6 to 11 on streaming platforms.

Among the titles that the Paramount+ panel covered this Saturday at CCXP in Brazil, The Thundermans Return was one of the most anticipated by younger audiences. Fully aware of this, the streamer didn’t let down and unveiled a teaser trailer for the movie, which welcomes back the family of superheroes to our screens. Paramount+ also revealed when we can expect to see the movie: It will debut in March 2024.

The trailer revealed that The Thundermans Return will retain the trademarks that made the source material popular: Silly humor, world-defending stakes and a whole bunch of super-powered individuals banding together to save the planet as many times as it takes.

The official synopsis of The Thundermans Return was also unveiled by Paramount+, saying:

"After three years of fighting crime in their new city of Metroburg, The Thundermans are suddenly stripped of their assignment and sent back to Hiddenville. While Hank and Barb look forward to their return ‘home’, Chloe develops new friend groups, Billy and Nora enjoy a normal school life, and Max and Phoebe are determined to regain their superhero status. The movie will feature the return of show favorites, new villains and familiar locations.”

The Thundermans Recently Reclaimed Their Popularity

Image via Paramount+

The Thundermans Return is the follow-up to the highly popular TV series that ran for four seasons on

Nickelodeon, from 2013 to 2018. Throughout its run, the kids’ series ranked as number one on the network, but recently it reclaimed its popularity once the episodes debuted on streaming platforms – according to Paramount, it became once again the top-ranking title among kids aged 6 to 11.

For the movie, Paramount and Nickelodeon managed to round up the whole main cast: Kira Kosarin returns as Phoebe, Jack Griffo as Max, Addison Riecke as Nora, Diego Velazquez as Billy, Maya Le Clark as Chloe, Chris Tallman as Hank and Rosa Blasi as Barb. The Thundermans Return is directed by Trevor Kirschner, a long-time Thundermans collaborator who directed several episodes of the TV series. The script is written by Jed Spingarn, who penned the bulk of The Thundermans episodes and also wrote for Big Time Rush and Pinky and the Brain.

The Thundermans Return is set to premiere in March on Nickelodeon channels worldwide and on Paramount+ in the markets in which the streaming platform is available. A specific release date is yet to be announced.

You can watch the teaser trailer below:

