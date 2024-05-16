The Big Picture A new Thundermans spin-off series is on the way, following Phoebe and Max's adventures in Secret Shores with their sister Chloe.

The original Thundermans sitcom was a hit, winning awards and attracting millions of viewers, leading to a successful film reboot.

Production for the new show begins in August, with original cast members returning, promising more superhero action for Thundermans fans.

It looks like the Thundermans live to fight another day. On the heels of the 2024 feature film The Thundermans Return, Nickelodeon Studios has just announced a new spinoff television series based on characters from the same movie. While the spin-off has yet to receive a title or a premiere date, sources confirm that it will center superhero twins Phoebe and Max Thunderman, both of whom also starred in the original Thundermans sitcom.

The series will follow Phoebe and Max’s undercover adventures in the seaside town of Secret Shores, joined by their younger sister Chloe. As Chloe balances the act of investigating mysterious events at the local school while keeping her powers a secret from her new friends, the three Thundermans realize there may be more to Secret Shores that meets the eye — and that their visit to the town may be a permanent one.

The Thundermans universe began in October 2013 with the first season of The Thundermans sitcom, wrapping its four-season run in May 2018. Its series finale aired to about 1.47 million viewers, and it won the category of Favorite TV Show at the 2016 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards. The recent film reboot The Thundermans Return premiered to about 1.6 million viewers and is currently one of the most-watched entertainment telecasts of the year.

Who Are The Thundermans?

The Thundermans sitcom detailed the lives of parents Hank and Barb Thunderman and their kids Phoebe, Max, Nora, and Billy as they attempted to hide their superpowers from the rest of the world. The main conflict of the show stemmed from twins Phoebe and Max’s differing visions for their future — Phoebe as a superhero, and Max as a supervillain. New baby sister Chloe was introduced into the family through an hour-long special in Season 2. The Thundermans Return was set three years after the show’s series finale, featuring an older Chloe with more control over her teleportation superpowers.

Production on the new show is set to begin in Vancouver this August. While Jack Griffo, Kira Kosarin, and Maya Le Clark are all confirmed to be reprising their respective roles of Max, Phoebe, and Chloe for the spinoff, it remains to be seen whether the characters of Billy, Nora, or their parents will appear in any episodes. Whatever this new era of superheroes may look like, Thundermans fans no doubt hope that it will live up to the last.

