The Big Picture The film adaptation of The Thursday Murder Club stars iconic actors like Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren, generating significant buzz among fans.

The novel achieved platinum bestseller status in the UK, selling over 1 million copies in 2020 - a remarkable feat for author Richard Osman's debut.

Exciting casting details have been revealed, with David Tennant, Jonathan Pryce, and others joining the ensemble for a thrilling murder mystery film experience.

Netflix has just released the highly anticipated first image from the upcoming film adaptation of The Thursday Murder Club, and it’s a star-studded affair. The photo features iconic actors Pierce Brosnan, Helen Mirren, Celia Imrie, and Ben Kingsley, all pictured alongside the book's original author, Richard Osman. Directed by Chris Columbus, this adaptation is already generating significant buzz among fans of the bestselling novel. The Thursday Murder Club follows a group of septuagenarians who live in a peaceful retirement village and meet weekly to discuss and investigate unsolved murders. Their quiet lives are upended when a real murder takes place in their midst, plunging them into a new and dangerous mystery.

The novel, Osman's debut, became an instant bestseller and has captivated readers worldwide with its unique blend of humour, mystery, and endearing characters. In the UK alone, the book has sold over 1 million copies, achieving platinum bestseller status. Remarkably, it was the only book to reach such a level of sales within the same year of its publication in 2020.

Who's in 'The Thursday Murder Club'?

The ensemble is led by the quartet of Mirren as ex-spy Elizabeth, Brosnan as former union activist Ron, Kingsley as ex-psychiatrist Ibrahim, and Imrie as ex-nurse Joyce. These central roles anchor the story of four elderly friends at a retirement village who start solving murder mysteries for fun. As the story progresses, they find themselves entangled in a real-life murder investigation.

Joining them are previously announced stars David Tennant, Jonathan Pryce, Naomi Ackie, Daniel Mays, and Henry Lloyd-Hughes, adding even more depth and talent to the already impressive lineup. Richard Osman himself, in a recent episode of his podcast The Rest Is Entertainment, revealed some exciting casting details. Ingrid Oliver, his wife, will play Joanna, the daughter of Joyce, a casting idea credited to director Columbus. Osman also revealed that Richard E. Grant will play a "baddie," while Sarah Niles will portray Patrice, the mother of Donna (played by Naomi Ackie). The roles of Tom Ellis, Geoff Bell, and Paul Freeman remain undisclosed.

As the release date for The Thursday Murder Club approaches, fans can look forward to more sneak peeks, trailers, and behind-the-scenes content.