The Big Picture Steven Spielberg surprised the cast and crew of The Thursday Murder Club movie adaptation.

The film features a star-studded cast including Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, and David Tennant.

Production of the film began in June 2024 and is slated to wrap up in September of the same year.

The upcoming Netflix movie adaptation of presenter and author Richard Osman’s The Thursday Murder Club has recently played host to a surprise guest, who spent time with the production’s cast and crew. Producer Steven Spielberg visited the set, pictured with a select few of the highly-anticipated adaptation’s famous faces. Spielberg stood alongside Celia Imrie, Ben Kingsley, Pierce Brosnan, Helen Mirren, Osman himself, and director Chris Columbus. Columbus is known for previous projects such as 1990’s Home Alone and 1993’s Mrs Doubtfire.

The film is an adaptation of Osman’s 2020 murder mystery novel of the same name. The text was the British TV personality’s debut novel, and was one of the best-selling books of the year, later becoming a Platinum Bestseller, having reached over 1 million copies sold across the UK. After The Thursday Murder Club’s success, Osman has followed up with a further three titles, The Man Who Died Twice, The Bullet That Missed, and The Last Devil to Die, with a currently untitled fifth novel expected to hit the shelves in 2025.

What Do We Know About ‘The Thursday Murder Club’ So Far?

The Thursday Murder Club is set to be jam-packed with famous faces. Alongside Speilberg and Osman’s on-set ‘friends, the film will also star Richard E. Grant, known for Withnail & I and more recently Saltburn, Tom Ellis, known for Lucifer, David Tennant, Daniel Mays, Henry Lloyd-Hughes, Geoff Bell, Paul Freeman. The film will also star Ted Lasso’s Sarah Niles, Jonathan Pryce, Naomi Ackie, and Osman’s wife Ingrid Oliver, who has previously starred in Doctor Who. Production began on June 27, 2024, in Beaconsfield, and is scheduled to wrap in September of this year.

The film marks the second partnership between Steven Spielberg's Amblin Entertainment and Netflix, who entered into a production agreement concerning the project in 2021, just one year after the novel debuted. Alongside directing the feature, Columbus penned the script based on Osman’s source material, and will be producing the feature alongside Jeb Brody, Eleanor Columbus, Jennifer Todd, Holly Bario, and Jo Burn. Currently, there is no firm release date for The Thursday Murder Club, and little is known as to whether there are currently any intentions for Osman’s sequels to hit the big screen.

Filming for Thursday Murder Club is expected to last into the end of September, according to Osman. No release date is yet in place, but stay tuned to Collider for updates.