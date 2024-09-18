Although The Thursday Murder Club may not have a release date presently, Netflix and Richard Osman never fail to keep fans in the loop about what’s been going on with the highly anticipated movie. Most recently, Digital Spy reported that the streaming giant released a behind-the-scenes cast and crew group photo in celebration of the production wrapping filming and featuring dozens of famous stars.

Featured in the heartwarming image are Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Ben Kingsley, and Celia Imrie, who star as retired spy Elizabeth Best, former union leader Ron Ritchie, ex-psychiatrist Ibrahim Arif, and former nurse Joyce Meadowcroft, respectively, in The Thursday Murder Club. These stars pose alongside the film’s director, Chris Columbus. What’s more? Naomi Ackie can be seen in the group pic, marking the first look at the actress depicting her character PC Donna de Freitas.

This thrilling info comes about a week after author Osman confirmed that The Thursday Murder Club had completed filming on Wednesday, September 11, and hinted that it might arrive next year. Speaking on The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X, the award-winning novelist also said, "I've been down [to set] a few times, I'm leaving them to it – my job is to write the book, they're making the film of it – but I've been down a few times." Osman further teased that he “might do one little voice thing” in the movie but would not appear as he believed that would be “a bit odd.”

Richard Osman Has More "Mystery" Projects in The Works

While we await more news about the release date of The Thursday Murder Club, there are more stories from Osman to look forward to. The English TV presenter recently confirmed he had begun working on a fifth book in the mystery novel series on which the upcoming film is based. This clearly means his crime-solving pensioners will return, hopefully soon. Furthermore, his latest mystery book, We Solve Murders, released on Wednesday, September 11, is set to be adapted by Netflix, which Osman announced, saying:

"We Solve Murders is the name of the book. It's out in September; it's a brand-new series. Netflix has bought the rights to We Solve Murders, which is great. So it could be a busy few years."

We Solve Murders is the first in a new crime book series and currently holds a Goodreads rating of 4.2 stars. It centers on Amy and Steve Wheeler, a new father-and-daughter-in-law detective pair who are determined to catch a murderer after discovering a dead body. Little information has been shared about this new adaptation; similarly, the Thursday Murder Club movie does not yet have a release date. Stay tuned to Collider for more information.