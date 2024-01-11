The Big Picture The Tiger's Apprentice is an upcoming animated feature that follows a young boy's journey to becoming a hero with the help of talking animals.

The boy, Tom, will have to face the dangers of battling against people who misuse their powers for their own benefit.

The movie is based on a novel by Laurence Yep and has the potential to become a new franchise if successful. It premieres on Paramount+ on February 2.

Entertainment Weekly has released the first images from The Tiger's Apprentice, the upcoming Paramount+ animated feature that will follow a young boy's journey towards becoming a hero. The world of the upcoming book adaptation is filled with magic, as talking animals will serve as mentors to Tom Lee (Brandon Soo Hoo). While it will be amusing for the boy to learn how to use his powers, he has to be ready to face the dangers of battling against people who decide to use their abilities for their own benefit. And the new images give audiences a taste of what's to come.

The images reveal the design for Hu, the wise tiger voiced by Henry Golding who will help Tom over the course of his journey. The boy can also be seen confronting Loo (Michelle Yeoh), a powerful sorcerer who wants to destroy humanity. Her abilities are so dangerous that Hu and Tom will need to form an alliance with the twelve Zodiac animal warriors if they want a chance to stop the villain. And the team will be voiced by a star-studded supporting cast that includes Sandra Oh, Bowen Yang and Diana Lee Inosanto.

The Tiger's Apprentice is based on Laurence Yep's novel of the same name, which introduced Tom while he was trying to protect a phoenix's egg from the forces of evil who wanted to destroy it. The story was the first in a trilogy, meaning that Paramount+ has the opportunity to create a new franchise if the animated movie is successful upon release. As Tom starts his journey alongside the twelve Zodiac animal warriors, every member of the team will show him a magical ability he could master in the future, with the threat of Loo and her destructive power looming in the background.

Who is Behind 'The Tiger's Apprentice'?

Close

Paul Watling and Yong Duk Jhon served as co-directors for The Tiger's Apprentice, with David Magee and Christopher Yost writing the screenplay for the animated adaptation. Raman Hui was previously attached to direct the project, but he left the movie at some point during its long development process. Watling previously worked on the art department of titles such as Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Hotel Transylvania, while Yong Duk Jhon was the head of cinematography for Vivo. The duo is ready to introduce audiences to Tom and his friendship with Hu in the action-packed adaptation of Yep's novel.

The Tiger's Apprentice premieres on Paramount+ on February 2.