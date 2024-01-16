The Big Picture In The Tiger's Apprentice, Tom Lee, a Chinese-American high schooler, discovers his role as the guardian tasked with protecting humanity.

With the help of mythical Zodiac warriors, Tom trains to face the forces threatening their world.

The film features an all-star cast, including Henry Golding, Lucy Liu, Sandra Oh, Michelle Yeoh, and more.

Every family has their fair share of secrets. But when those secrets involve being a guardian tasked with protecting humanity? Let's just say things can get intense pretty quickly. That's the dilemma facing Tom Lee (Brandon Soo Hoo), a Chinese-American highschooler who finds himself pulled into a world of fantasy and magic in The Tiger's Apprentice, a new animated film from Paramount Animation. Ahead of the movie premiering on Paramount+ on February 2, Collider is excited to exclusively share a brand new trailer, which dives deeper into Tom Lee's (Brandon Soo Hoo) mythical adventure.

The trailer opens with Tom, a high school student, getting picked on, which seems par for the course for him, until he manages to fight the bully off using surprise magic powers. As if the day wasn't strange enough, he is later approached by Hu (Henry Golding), a man who turns out to actually be a mythical tiger, and who has been watching over Tom. The reason? Tom's grandmother was a guardian tasked with protecting humanity, a duty that now falls to Tom. With the help of the other animals of the zodiac, Hu trains Tom to take on the forces that threaten their world.

Director Raman Hui shared his personal connection to the story, saying:

"Having lived in San Francisco and being Chinese American, I found the fantasy of mythical Zodiac warriors helping a Chinese kid in San Francisco Chinatown to become the guardian fascinating. With the amazing Asian cast of Henry Golding, Brandon Soo Hoo, Lucy Liu, Leah Lewis, Bowen Yang, Sherry Cola, Jo Koy, Sandra Oh, and Michelle Yeoh, we are thrilled to share this fun, magical, and action-packed adventure with everyone."

Who Is in 'The Tiger's Apprentice'?

Close

The Tiger's Apprentice boasts an all-star cast alongside its two leads, including Lucy Liu, Sandra Oh, Michelle Yeoh, Bowen Yang, Leah Lewis, Kheng Hua Tan, Sherry Cola, Deborah S. Craig, Jo Koy, Greta Lee, Diana Lee Inosanto, Patrick Gallagher, and Poppy Liu. The film is directed by Hui, and co-directed by Paul Watling and Yong Duk Jhun, with a script by David Magee and Christopher Yost based on the novel of the same name by Laurence Yep.

The Tiger's Apprentice premieres on Paramount+ on February 2. Check out the new trailer and poster below:

Image via Paramount+