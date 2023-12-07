The Big Picture Paramount+ releases a teaser trailer for The Tiger's Apprentice, an animated family film with a star-studded cast, coming on February 2.

Based on the children's book series by Laurence Yep, the movie follows Tom, a Chinese-American teenager, as he trains to become a magical protector with the help of a mythical tiger.

The Tiger's Apprentice joins the lineup of acclaimed content on Paramount+, including popular shows and original films like Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run.

Paramount+ is already looking forward to the new year. Today, the streamer has released a trailer for their next original movie! The Tiger’s Apprentice is a brand-new animated family film with a star-studded cast that is sure to delight all audiences when it releases on February 2, in the U.S.

Based on the children’s book series of the same name by Laurence Yep, the film follows Chinese-American teenager Tom Lee (Brandon Soo Hoo) who discovers that he is “part of a long lineage of magical protectors known as the Guardians.” With the help of a mythical tiger named Hu (Henry Golding), Tom must train to master his new abilities. As he does, Tom must unite the Zodiac animal warriors to stand a chance at saving the world from an evil magic that threatens all of humanity. The voice cast also includes Lucy Liu, Sandra Oh, Michelle Yeoh, Bowen Yang, Leah Lewis, Sherry Cola, Greta Lee, and many more.

The teaser trailer begins with a small hint at the lore of the world Tom has found himself in. There are twelve Zodiac animal warriors, “each with a unique power to protect this world.” But there is something dark and evil coming. The teaser then shows Tom training, evil shadow monsters, and Hu making the surprise transformation from a human into a tiger.

'The Tiger’s Apprentice' Joins Paramount+'s Catalog of Acclaimed Content

Since its launch, Paramount+ has become the home for a whole host of quality content. The Tiger’s Apprentice will be joining Paramount+’s celebrated list of original films with recent hits like Good Burger 2, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run, Honor Society, and more. The streamer also has hit shows like Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Mayor of Kingstown, and Yellowstone. As well as a back catalog of programming from networks like CBS, MTV, and Nickelodeon. The Tiger’s Apprentice is sure to feel right at home among it all.

The Tiger’s Apprentice is directed by Raman Hui and co-directed by Paul Watling and Yong Duk Jhun. The film was adapted from Yep’s books by David Magee and Christopher Yost. Jane Startz, Sandra Rabins, and Bob Persichetti serve as producers with executive producers Maryann Garger, Kane Lee, and Carlos Baena.

Be sure to watch The Tiger’s Apprentice when it comes exclusively to Paramount+ in the U.S. on February 2. Check out the teaser trailer for the film below: