Time to turn back the clock and return to the story of Henry and Clare as Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has announced today that The Time Traveler’s Wife: The Complete Series will be coming to DVD on October 18, 2022.

The DVD set will contain all 6, one-hour episodes of the series that first premiered on HBO starting on May 15, 2022. The 2-disk DVD release will also contain almost 30 minutes of bonus content and Special Features. The DVD release of The Time Traveler’s Wife: The Complete Series will cost $19.99 SRP for the DVD in the US with a price tag of $24.99 in Canada. The Time Traveler’s Wife: The Complete Series will also be available for digital purchase from digital retailers such as Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, and Vudu, among others.

Based on the 2003 novel of the same name written by Audrey Niffenegger, The Time Traveler’s Wife follows​​​​​​ Clare Abshire, played by Rose Leslie, and Henry DeTamble, portrayed by Theo James, and tells the story of the two character's relationship and marriage, which Clare was told about when she was a girl by Henry when he time-traveled to the past. Other starring cast members include Desmin Borges as Gomez and Natasha Lopez as Charisse. The series ran for a single season, concluding on June 19, 2022, before being canceled by HBO in July.

Image Via HBO Max

The HBO series was written by showrunner Stephen Moffat, who served as a writer and executive producer. Moffat is well known for his work as a writer for Doctor Who, having written the famous and award-winning episode "Blink" before becoming the showrunner of iconic British series, staying the position for six seasons. He served as a writer and co-creator of the Benedict Cumberbatch-starring series Sherlock. Moffat also served as an executive producer on the project alongside series director David Nutter (Game of Thrones) as well as Sue Vertue, and Brian Minchin through Hartswood Films and Joseph E. Iberti. The series was produced by Hartswood Films in association with Warner Bros. Television.

The entirety of the show can be streamed on HBO Max. Below is a list of the three Special Features that come with the DVD release:

Chapters of a Relationship

Anatomy of a Scene

Time Traveler’s Wife: A Love for All Time

The Time Traveler’s Wife: The Complete Series will release on DVD and digital storefronts on October 18, 2022. You can find the synopsis for the genre-bending drama series down below: