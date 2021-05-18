HBO announced their upcoming original drama series The Time Traveler’s Wife has started producing in New York, almost two years after the show was first ordered. Based on a best-selling book of the same name written by Audrey Niffenegger, The Time Traveler’s Wife mix science-fiction and romance to explore the challenges of married life.

Niffenegger’s book follows Clare Anne Abshire, a woman married to a man who has a unique genetic disease that makes him time travel without previous warning. Henry DeTamble jumps forward and back in time, without any control, which obviously causes some unique challenges to his wife, who tries to cope with the fantastic situation through her art.

The six-episode first season of HBO’s The Time Traveler’s Wife is being adapted by Steven Moffat, credited both as executive producer and writer. Talking about the themes of The Time Traveler’s Wife, Moffat says:

“This is a story of loss but it’s not a tragedy. It's about a time traveler but it’s not science fiction. Despite Clare and Henry’s time scrambled relationship, this is the tale of a grand, ordinary love - but not necessarily in that order. This is a dream project for me. I have always loved Audrey Niffenegger’s extraordinary, moving novel and it has inspired me many times, so to be adapting it for television is the thrill of a lifetime.”

The Time Traveler’s Wife stars Rose Leslie (Game of Thrones) as Clare Anne, Theo James (Divergent) as Henry, as well as Desmin Borges (You’re the Worst), and Natasha Lopez (Runner Runner). David Nutter, Emmy-winning director for Game of Thrones and Band of Brothers, joins the production as an executive producer and will direct the first season.

Niffenegger’s book was previously adapted to film back in 2009, to a bad reception by both critics and the public. HBO’s upcoming adaptation gives the story another chance to touch the public, with the series format offering the story more time to develop on screen. There’s still no release date for The Time Traveler’s Wife, but as production moves forward, you can expect to read all about HBO’s new show here at Collider.

