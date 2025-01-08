American broadcast journalist Hoda Kotb is excited for what’s next to come after bidding farewell to The TODAY Show. After her nearly 18-year run on NBC, Kotb announced that she was stepping away from the news desk in September 2024. While the news came as a surprise to many of her fans, Kotb is ready to move on and embark on her next big career move.

The TV personality's time on The TODAY Show might have come to an end, but Hoda Kotb has found a passion for the wellness space. During her appearance on the January 6, 2025, episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Kotb revealed that she is starting a wellness company. The former co-host shared that her journey into wellness began a few years ago with practices she initially found "woo woo and weird." But over time, she discovered they made her feel calmer, better, and more grounded.

Kotb shared that she wanted to channel her passion into creating something of her own. She added that her new wellness venture will also involve retreats along with a podcast. According to Kotb, she wants to get people together to experience something truly transformative. The journalist disclosed that her passion project is launching in Spring 2025, but chose not to share an exact date. Kelly Clarkson expressed her support for Kotb’s new career journey and commended her for building a community that many people need.

Scarlett Johansson Is Joining ‘The TODAY Show’ as a Guest Co-Host

Following Hoda Kotb’s departure from The TODAY Show, Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson is stepping in as a guest co-host alongside Jenna Bush Hager on Today with Jenna & Friends. In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Bush Hager shared the exciting news and expressed her admiration for the actress. “Scarlett Johansson is the queen!” claimed Bush Hager while expressing that she has been a fan of Johansson’s work for years.

Bush Hager explained that she and Johansson share a love for books, and highlighted that their similarities as moms of young daughters will give them a lot to talk about. The host teased that she has a lot of fun things planned with Johannsson. “The fact that she’s giving us a week of her time, she could be doing anything, is a testament to the show we’ve built,” expressed Bush Hager.

Johansson’s stint on the show begins January 21, 2025, and will include a week of engaging discussions and fun. Johansson’s debut on the show will be preceded by a rotating lineup of celebrity co-hosts including Taraji P. Henson, Eva Longoria, and Keke Palmer. This marks a fresh start for the fan-favorite fourth hour of The TODAY Show. Bush Hager confessed that it was cool to have different people coming in and sharing their perspectives on the show. But she admitted that the transition was bittersweet because of her long-time co-host Kotb’s exit.

The TODAY Show airs on weekdays on NBC, and is available to stream on Peacock.

Your changes have been saved The Today Show A daily live broadcast provides current domestic and international news, weather reports, and interviews with newsmakers from the worlds of politics, business, media, entertainment, and sports. Release Date January 14, 1952 Main Genre Talk Show Studio NBC Filming Locations New York City

