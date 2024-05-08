The Big Picture Taylor Lautner returns as a romantic lead in The Token Groomsman, starring alongside Sarah Hyland.

Lautner plays Scott, who attends a destination wedding to network but unexpectedly falls for the groom's sister.

The film, still in production, will be shopped at the Cannes Film Festival next week.

Taylor Lautner will play a romantic interest again, this time in The Token Groomsman. He will star alongside Sarah Hyland, Brenton Thwaites, and Andie MacDowell (Four Weddings and a Funeral). Lautner will play Scott, a career-oriented man who's struggling at work. Hyland will play Mia, a woman whose brother is getting married. Natalie Simpkins will direct the film from a script that she wrote herself, with John C. Hall, and Sohale Andrus Mortazavi — the story was developed by Hall.

In The Token Groomsman, Scott is invited to an elite, luxurious destination wedding as a groomsman. The only issue is that he doesn't remember who the groom is but decides to jet to Italy anyway. He sees the wedding as an opportunity to make connections with the rich and powerful who will be at the wedding and ease his work problems. Scott plans to get in, get to know as many people as possible, and then get out without drawing attention to himself. He forms a connection, alright, but not with the people he intended to. A spark ignites between him and the groom's sister, Mia, leaving him in an impossible position. He must decide if he wants to close the deal for the career opportunity it presents or for love.

Where You May Have Seen Taylor Lautner and Sarah Hyland Before

Lautner is best known for portraying Jacob in the Twilight film franchise. The movies blend several genres, including supernatural, romance, and thriller. Jacob is a werewolf in a love triangle between vampire Edward Cullen (Robbert Pattinson) and human Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart). He also starred as Dr. Cassidy Cascade in Season 2 of Ryan Murphy's Scream Queens. Recently, he was seen in the music video for Taylor Swift's "I Can See You (Taylor's Version)." Hyland is best known for playing Haley Dunphy on Modern Family for 11 seasons. She recently starred in the series Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin. The series was renewed for a second season but was later cancelled following the 2023 Hollywood dual strikes.

Details about who Thwaites and MacDowell will play are not yet available. Thwaites is best known for starring as Dick Grayson/Nightwing in the DC series Titans, while MacDowell starred in the Netflix series Maid for which she was nominated for a Golden Globe for Supporting Actress in a TV Series.

The film has no premiere or production date yet but will be shopped around Cannes this year. In the meantime, all Twilight movies are available to watch on Hulu in the US.

