Bruce Wemple is taking a wildly different approach to time travel with his upcoming feature The Tomorrow Job. Collider can exclusively reveal the trailer for the film from Epic Pictures Group which sets up an action-thriller heist flick where thieves steal information from their future selves in order to pull off the perfect heist. Using a pill that allows the consumer to swap minds with their future counterpart for an hour, learning all they can in order to alter the course of events in their favor. When they get interrupted during a job, however, it's a race against time to avoid dire consequences for their actions.

Before jumping into the meat of the film, the trailer teases how this revolutionary pill completely changes the perspective of time by trading an hour today for an hour tomorrow. We're then introduced to Lee (Grant Schumacher), a thief looking to capitalize on the abilities of so-called "consciousness time trading (CTT)" for a job. He starts gathering together a group of willing participants and ends up in a far more complicated mess than he could imagine. The gang ends up in more than a few fights with goons as they look to save their future, though Lee finds himself at odds with an apparent former adversary with a grudge.

The Tomorrow Job is Wemple's second attempt to bring his pill-induced time travel concept to life, though the tone is very different from the last time he attempted it. He first tried out the idea in his 2016 debut feature Altered Hours which followed an insomniac who jumped into the future with the help of a black market sleep aid only to realize he was the prime suspect in a missing person case involving a girl he hadn't yet met. His latest film definitely has more fun with the idea as Wemple aims to make an ode to heist comedies of old with the concept. In terms of his features, most of his other experience comes from horror comedy films like The Retreat, Lake Artifact, and My Best Friend's Dead.

Image via Epic Pictures

Wemple shared an exclusive quote with Collider, voicing his excitement about the project, saying, "We set out to tell an intricate, mind bending, unique time-travel story but with the vibe of a classic casino heist movie. No time machines, just a purple pill. Our hope is that The Tomorrow Job will entertain, challenge, confuse, and, like any good heist movie, ultimately reward audiences everywhere.” His enthusiasm is shared by Epic Pictures, who shared, "The Epic Pictures team is excited to be working with Bruce on the release of The Tomorrow Job, he’s an incredible director and we can't wait for audiences to see this ambitious and fun film!"

More Background on Wemple's Latest The Tomorrow Job

Alongside Schumacher, who last took the lead role under Wemple's direction in The Retreat, The Tomorrow Job is full of Wemple regulars including Caitlin Duffy, Ariella Mastroianni, and Chris Cimperman. In addition to directing, Wemple also wrote the screenplay for the film. He also got some help from producer Mason Dwinell and cinematographer Ryan Sloan. The film made its world premiere as the opening night film for Austin's Other Worlds Film Festival on December 1.

The Tomorrow Job arrives in select theaters for a limited run starting January 13 before becoming available on demand everywhere on January 17. Check out the time-bending trailer below.