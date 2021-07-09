In the new summer blockbuster, The Tomorrow War, people from the present are drafted into a war set decades in the future against otherworldly invaders. Before traveling to the future, these fighters are never shown images of what their alien enemy looks like because of how terrifying these creatures are. Once these recruits arrive on the desolate landscape of tomorrow, they and the audience finally get a look at the beasts.

Despite all of the build-up, the first glimpse of The Tomorrow War’s aliens underwhelms. Rather than inspiring nightmares, these monsters look disappointingly similar to so many other extraterrestrials from the last few decades of blockbuster filmmaking.

In this domain in the 21st-century, there are usually two types of alien invaders. The first is legions of bipedal foot-soldiers covered in armor. As seen in films like Battleship and Battle: Los Angeles, these creatures tend to look like they’re emulating the visual aesthetic of the Spartan soldiers from the Halo video games. These aliens are always just covered in drab grey coloring and there’s never any attempt to inject actual personality into the individual fighters.

Instead, all that these henchmen do is just point, shoot, and inevitably get slaughtered by live-action actors. That’s not exactly the kind of otherworldly visitor that captures your imagination. These kinds of aliens have become so omnipresent that they even infect adaptations of these creatures that used to look different. Though they had green-and-yellow outfits in the comics, the Parademons in the live-action Justice League movie, with their drained-out coloring and interchangeable appearances, are clearly modeled more after this style of cinematic extraterrestrial.

Image via Amazon Studios

RELATED: ‘The Tomorrow War’ Review: A Story about Errant Fathers Gets Smothered by Bland Action

More prominent in recent years has been another type of alien invader that emulates the Xenomorphs from the Alien movies. These are aliens covered in either black or grey hues who crawl around on all fours and don’t even bother having weapons, they just attack human adversaries with their teeth. This is where The Tomorrow War’s aliens come in. Covered in white coloring and looking like the Cloverfield monster had the size and all the tentacles of those Edge of Tomorrow beasties, they’re the quintessential example of this kind of alien.

But it isn’t just in this new Chris Pratt vehicle that one can find these kinds of aliens. Films like Edge of Tomorrow, Captive State, and The Tomorrow War also employ their faux-Xenomorphs to make life nasty for humans on Earth. While a handful of good monsters have emerged through this approach, many aliens in this mold eschew unique design choices or any traces of personality. Modern CG technology that allows these types of aliens to always linger on-screen makes their shortcomings extra apparent.

Watching a movie as uninvolving as The Tomorrow War, your mind might wander to amusingly ponder what these aliens must do when they’re not attacking humans. Their entire design is built around tearing people in half, but what do creatures who just slaughter do on their days off? This seemingly throwaway thought speaks to a problem with both of these default design choices for modern blockbuster aliens. There’s never any suggestion that these aliens could exist as creatures aside from their exploits attacking Earthlings.

The best aliens in cinema, including several from alien invasion movies, have designs and small details that suggest a whole world beyond the movie you’re watching. Think of all the cosmic creatures in the Mos Eisley Cantina in the original Star Wars. They capture your imagination by looking like beings that could exist outside of the story they occupy. By contrast, the cosmic enemies from The Tomorrow War only work as subpar boss villains from a forgettable sci-fi video game. They’re designed to kill, but that’s all.

Even worse, there’s just no imagination in the appearance or design of any of these characters. This is a byproduct of how many 21st-century alien invasion movies, especially something like Battle: Los Angeles with its constant shaky-cam, are aiming for “gritty realism.” This frustrating creative decision results in a horde of aliens covered in subdued colors, as if restricting extra-terrestrials to just various shades of grey will instantly give something like Independence Day: Resurgence all the lived-in depth of a Mike Leigh movie.

Image via Warner Bros.

Rather than convey to viewers that they’re watching a movie for grown-ups, these modern alien invasion titles just remind one of other sci-fi action movies. If you did a police line-up of these extra-terrestrials, I doubt your average moviegoer could tell the difference between the Battleship and Battle: Los Angeles aliens. In trying to ground these creatures in reality, movies like The Tomorrow War just waste the opportunity to carve out their own identity.

The total lack of personality is extra frustrating because several major movies over the years have proved that aliens don’t need to look like this. For example, the 1996 movie Mars Attacks! saw director Tim Burton taking visual cues not from gritty realism but 1960s pulp as well as imagery from the film's trading card source material. This meant his movies aliens were chock full of color in their designs, came adorned with lavish costumes and were bursting with personality. These didn’t look necessarily like any aliens that had ever been put to film and that contributed so much to the movie’s idiosyncratic tone.

Another 1990s sci-fi comedy gem, Men in Black, also found creative success in delivering aliens that eschewed the color-drained norms of modern extra-terrestrials. This film was home to all kinds of otherworldly visitors, including one blue-skinned critter in its prologue establishing the vibrant alien’s viewers will be seeing for the rest of the runtime. The level of variety amongst these creatures (which can look like anything from gigantic cockroaches to a pug) showed imagination and tantalizingly suggested what a vast galaxy of beings the Men in Black agents look over.

In terms of modern features, Arrival also took a different approach to what aliens can look like. For starters, the two extra-terrestrials that the film’s plot hinges on, nicknamed Abbott and Costello, are gigantic beings, not human or animal-sized like so many other modern movie aliens. For another, there’s a sense of grandeur and haunting ambiguity to their appearance, the latter element informed by how they’re constantly shrouded in mist. The humans in this movie are still uncertain about the intentions of these beings and keeping them shrouded puts us into their mindset.

Their gigantic size is also a unique trait, they tower over the human characters to such a profound degree that they’re often not captured fully within a single frame. Combining their enormous stature with those mysterious visual traits imbues a unique sense of awe to these beasts. They look like organisms that one would build shrines to rather than run-of-the-mill cannon fodder in an explosion-laden action sequence.

That’s not the sort of takeaway Hollywood movies usually evoke when it comes to alien invaders. Instead, too many modern examples of these creatures opt to channel “realism” (as if we have any idea what aliens would actually look like) and movies of the past through their total lack of color or unique personality. Rather than trying to capture some nebulous form of reality, more alien invasion movies like The Tomorrow War could stand to take advantage of the unique visual possibilities inherent in otherworldly visitors. There are a lot of famous alien invaders in the history of cinema but just because they’re influential doesn’t mean you have to always mimic the Xenomorphs or the Chitauri.

KEEP READING: The Best Sci-Fi Movies on Netflix Right Now

Share Share Tweet Email

'After Yang' Review: Kogonoda's Sci-Fi Is the Best Movie about A.I. in Years | Cannes 2021 Do robot siblings dream of electric sheep?

Read Next

Douglas Laman (40 Articles Published) Douglas Laman is a life-long movie fan, writer and Rotten Tomatoes approved critic whose writing has been published in outlets like The Mary Sue, Fangoria, The Spool, and ScarleTeen. Residing both on the Autism spectrum and in Texas, Doug adores pugs, showtunes, the Wes Anderson movie Fantastic Mr. Fox, and any music by Carly Rae Jepsen. More From Douglas Laman