Amazon has announced that the Chris Pratt-starring sci-fi actioner The Tomorrow War will premiere on Prime Video on July 2. It was reported back in January that the streaming service was in talks with Paramount to acquire the movie for anywhere up to $200 million, but a deal has now been closed with Amazon shelling out $125 million for the distribution rights.

Written by Zach Dean, The Tomorrow War marks the live-action directorial debut of The Lego Batman Movie’s Chris McKay, and the big-budget effort boasts one hell of a concept. A group of time travelers arrive from the year 2051 to warn humanity that 30 years in the future a war is being lost against a deadly alien race that could signal the end of all life on our planet.

Naturally, a ragtag group of soldiers and civilians are assembled and sent into the future to join the battle, with Pratt’s high school teacher and family man Dan Forester leading the charge. The solid supporting cast is filled out by Yvonne Strahovski as a scientist and J.K. Simmons as her estranged father, with Betty Gilpin, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Theo Von, Keith Powers, and more also on board.

Image via Amazon Studios

RELATED: Final 'Without Remorse' Trailer Teases Michael B. Jordan's Next Franchise

The Tomorrow War sounds like the kind of film that would have been a guaranteed box office success, especially with a proven star like Pratt putting his action hero credentials to good use once again. Instead, it looks to be a big get for Amazon, who have been making some serious plays when it comes to hoovering up high-profile content, having previously shelled out top dollar for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm and Coming 2 America. Paramount has sold off a number of movies over the last year, with the Eddie Murphy comedy sequel, Michael B. Jordan’s Tom Clancy action film Without Remorse, and now The Tomorrow War all moving to Amazon, while Aaron Sorkin’s awards season contender The Trial of the Chicago 7 was shipped off to Netflix. Now that we know The Tomorrow War is premiering soon, we hopefully aren't too far away from seeing the first official images or possibly even a teaser trailer soon.The Tomorrow War comes to Prime Video on July 2.

KEEP READING: Here's What's New to Amazon Prime Video in April 2021

Share Share Tweet Email

Rocky Taps Out: Sylvester Stallone Won't Return for 'Creed 3' Rocky's story isn't completely over, though.

Read Next