What would a Twitch streamer’s room look like 30 years from now? Okay, now that you have that picture in your head, what would it look like if the future included a war against a vicious invading alien force? Well imagine no more, because you're about to find out.

In anticipation of the sci-fi action Amazon Original movie, The Tomorrow War starring Chris Pratt, and as part of a larger global White Spikes takeover campaign, Amazon Prime Video has tapped Twitch streamer @DrLupo to build an exact replica of his streaming room 30 years into the future, fully ravaged by the White Spikes alien menace from the film. Does that sound like something you'd like to see for yourself? Read on for more details from the following press release to see how you can get involved!

"Starting at 11AM PT / 2PM ET on Friday, July 2nd, viewers can head to DrLupo's Twitch channel to get in on the action. During this livestream, the audience will be able to take a peek at a virtual world where mankind’s only hope relies on scientists’ new ability to draft soldiers from the past into the war in 2051. Chat will interact with a soldier from the future to help them navigate the destroyed room for clues, locate a biological sample, and help save the future. The livestream will then lead into a shoutout from Pratt himself before diving into a Watch Party for The Tomorrow War."

RELATED: Final ‘The Tomorrow War' Trailer Has Aliens, Time-Traveling and a Destroyed Planet

The Tomorrow War will be available for audiences worldwide to stream on Prime Video beginning July 2nd. Here's the official synopsis:

In The Tomorrow War, the world is stunned when a group of time travelers arrive from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Thirty years in the future mankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt). Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Dan teams up with a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and his estranged father (J.K. Simmons) in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet.

KEEP READING: Chris Pratt Almost Gives Away ‘The Tomorrow War’ Secrets in Set Tour Video

Share Share Tweet Email

Karen Gillan Teases a "Bonkers" Nebula in 'Thor 4' and Specifies James Gunn, The Russos, and Taika Waititi’s Unique Contributions to the Character Here's how Gillan and the directors took Nebula from Thanos' henchwoman to bonafide MCU hero.

Read Next

Dave Trumbore (9244 Articles Published) Senior Editor - Games | Former Editor of Animation, Streaming Content |Author of "The Science of Breaking Bad" from MIT Press | Twitch Affiliate: twitch.tv/drclawmd | Co-host of the Saturday Mourning Cartoons podcast | Community manager for Ironface Studios | Former science freelance writer for Nerdist.com | More From Dave Trumbore