Amazon released the final trailer The Tomorrow War, its upcoming time-traveling alien apocalypse blockbuster starring Chris Pratt.

The new trailer opens with the encounter between Pratt’s Dan Forester and J.K. Simmons, who in The Tomorrow War plays Dan’s estranged father. There’s some obvious tension between the two men, but as soon as Dan asks for help his father is ready to support him however he can. Even if The Tomorrow War has a lot of action and sci-fi shenanigans, the final trailer tries to remind the viewer there are some real stakes by focusing on family and friends relationships, before the Tomorrow War itself becomes the focus.

The final trailer for The Tomorrow War also reminds the public of its curious concept, by showing the group of time-travelers that goes back in time to warn us about an intergalactic war humanity is losing. It’s up to people from our time to travel to the future, giving humanity some advantage in numbers against the invading aliens. The final trailer also shows a lot of the aliens themselves, monstrosities filled with tentacles and teeth that are even capable of gliding. It’s definitely going to be tough to beat these enemies.

The Tomorrow War will be the first live-action movie directed by Chris McKay (The Lego Batman Movie), with a script by Zach Dean. The movie’s cast also includes Yvonne Strahovski, Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, Edwin Hodge, Jasmine Mathews, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Theo Von, and Keith Powers.

The Tomorrow War will skip a theatrical release and stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on July 2, after being sold by Paramount. Check out the final trailer for The Tomorrow War below.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Tomorrow War:

“In The Tomorrow War, the world is stunned when a group of time travelers arrives from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Thirty years in the future mankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high-school teacher and family man Dan Forester. Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Dan teams up with a brilliant scientist and his estranged father in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet.”

