'The LEGO Batman Movie' helmer Chris McKay makes his live-action debut on the film, which is being released on Amazon.

Amazon released the first images for the upcoming sci-fi film The Tomorrow War, focusing on Chris Pratt as the actor prepares to take down some aliens in the not-so-distant future. In addition to the images, Amazon has also revealed that the film's first teaser trailer will be arriving on Wednesday.

In the set of images, we get to see Pratt geared and ready for combat, together with other soldiers that’ll join him in the war against aliens. Even if most images don’t reveal much of The Tomorrow War plot, one specific image shows a city illuminated in orange by the fire that consumes everything, while the group of soldiers looks at the destruction. This image is probably from the future when the aliens invaded Earth and almost wiped out humanity.

In The Tomorrow War, a group of time-travelers get to our time from the year 2051 to warn us about an intergalactic war that we are losing. In order to save Earth, a group of soldiers and scientists, led by Pratt, travel to the future to fight the aliens. The cast of The Tomorrow War also includes Yvonne Strahovski, J.K. Simmons, Betty Gilpin, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Theo Von, Keith Powers. The Tomorrow War will be the first live-action movie directed by Chris McKay, known for his work on The LEGO Batman Movie.

Even if The Tomorrow War looks like a blockbuster that could be highly enjoyable on the big screen, the movie was sold by paramount to Amazon, and no theatrical release is planned so far. The Tomorrow War comes to Prime Video on July 2. Check out the images below and check back tomorrow for the trailer.

Here's the official synopsis for The Tomorrow War:

In The Tomorrow War, the world is stunned when a group of time travelers arrives from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Thirty years in the future mankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high-school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt). Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Dan teams up with a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and his estranged father (J.K. Simmons) in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet.

