They also reveal what people might be surprised to learn about the making of 'The Tomorrow War.'

With director Chris McKay’s The Tomorrow War now streaming on Amazon Prime Video, I recently spoke with actors Jasmine Mathews and Keith Powers about their experience making the time-traveling alien apocalypse blockbuster. Written by Zach Dean, The Tomorrow War is about a group of time travelers that arrive from the year 2051 to warn humanity that 30 years in the future a war is being lost against a deadly alien race that could signal the end of all life on our planet. This leads to the world banding together to send both soldiers and civilians to the future to join the battle. Chris Pratt plays a former member of the military who is one of the many drafted into service. The Tomorrow War also stars Sam Richardson, J. K. Simmons, Betty Gilpin, Edwin Hodge, Jasmine Mathews, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Theo Von, and Keith Powers. The film's producers are David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Jules Daly, David Goyer, and Adam Kolbrenner, with executive producers including Pratt as well as Rob Cowan, Brian Oliver, and Bradley J. Fischer.

During the interview, Jasmine Mathews and Keith Powers talked about what people would be surprised to learn about the making of The Tomorrow War, the secret to fighting aliens that are not actually there with you, how the film isn’t based on existing IP, what it was like working with cinematographer Larry Fong, how the film pulls a Bad Boys 2 in that you think the film is over but it’s just the end of the second act, and having the movie stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Image via Amazon

Jasmine Mathews and Keith Powers:

When was the last time a director told them “We really need you to get this in one take?”

What would surprise people to learn about the making of The Tomorrow War?

How the film pulls a Bad Boys 2 in that you think the film is over, but it’s just the end of the second act.

How J.K. Simmons got jacked for the film.

How a lot more people will watch the film because it’s available on Amazon Prime Video.

What is the secret to fighting aliens that are not actually there with you?

How the film is an original movie not based on existing IP.

What was it like working with cinematographer Larry Fong?

Do they pay attention to what lens is being used?

Image via Amazon

Here's the official synopsis:

In The Tomorrow War, the world is stunned when a group of time travelers arrive from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Thirty years in the future mankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt). Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Dan teams up with a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and his estranged father (J.K. Simmons) in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet.

