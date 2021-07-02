With director Chris McKay’s The Tomorrow War now streaming on Amazon Prime Video, I recently spoke with Sam Richardson about making the time-traveling alien apocalypse blockbuster. Written by Zach Dean, The Tomorrow War is about a group of time travelers that arrive from the year 2051 to warn humanity that 30 years in the future a war is being lost against a deadly alien race that could signal the end of all life on our planet. This leads to the world banding together to send both soldiers and civilians to the future to join the battle. Chris Pratt plays a former member of the military who is one of the many drafted into service. The Tomorrow War also stars J. K. Simmons, Betty Gilpin, Edwin Hodge, Jasmine Mathews, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Theo Von, and Keith Powers. The film's producers are David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Jules Daly, David Goyer, and Adam Kolbrenner, with executive producers including Pratt as well as Rob Cowan, Brian Oliver, and Bradley J. Fischer.

During the fun interview, Richardson revealed what he learned from being on The Office early in his career, how his character provides the levity in The Tomorrow War, getting to break the record for a character saying the word shit in a movie, how the film pulls a Bad Boys 2 in that you think the film is over, but it’s just the end of the second act, why he loved working with J. K. Simmons, and more. In addition, he talks about Chris Miller’s The Afterparty (the show takes a Rashomon-like approach to the murder mystery genre as it follows the events of a murder at a high school reunion afterparty with every episode showing a different character's perspective), getting to be part of Marvel's M.O.D.O.K., and Werewolves Within.

Sam Richardson:

When did he decide he wanted to own July 2nd since both The Tomorrow War and Werewolves Within are both out.

What was it like being on a few episodes of The Office early in his career?

Whose idea was it for him to break the record of a character saying the word “shit” in a movie.

How his character provides some levity in the film.

How the film does the Bad Boys 2 in the way that you think the film is over but it’s just the end of the second act.

When he first saw J. K. Simmons on set did he wonder why is anyone else in the film because he could beat all the aliens on his own.

What is Chris Miller’s The Afterparty about?

Getting to be part of Marvel's M.O.D.O.K.

Here's the official synopsis:

In The Tomorrow War, the world is stunned when a group of time travelers arrive from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Thirty years in the future mankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt). Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Dan teams up with a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and his estranged father (J.K. Simmons) in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet.

