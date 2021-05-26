Amazon has released a new full-length trailer for The Tomorrow War, which stars Chris Pratt as an everyman recruited for a time-traveling mission to the future to save the Earth from certain destruction. The trailer release followed a teaser video featuring Pratt and some of his fellow Tomorrow War cast members, which signaled to fans that a longer look at the upcoming sci-fi action flick would be happening today.

Written by Zach Dean and directed by Chris McKay (The LEGO Batman Movie) in his first live-action directorial effort, The Tomorrow War stars Pratt as well as Yvonne Strahovski, J.K. Simmons, Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, Edwin Hodge, Jasmine Mathews, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, and Keith Powers. The film's producers are David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Jules Daly, David Goyer, and Adam Kolbrenner, with executive producers including Pratt as well as Rob Cowan, Brian Oliver, and Bradley J. Fischer.

The trailer does a good job of selling the time-traveling conflict that drives the plot of the film, with citizens being forcefully drafted into a war in the future to avoid the total extinction of humanity. Who doesn't love a ticking clock with extinction on the other end?

The Tomorrow War will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video on July 2. Watch the new full-length trailer below:

And here's the official synopsis:

In The Tomorrow War, the world is stunned when a group of time travelers arrive from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Thirty years in the future mankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt). Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Dan teams up with a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and his estranged father (J.K. Simmons) in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet.

