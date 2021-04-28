It's time to leap ahead into the future and save the world from total destruction.

Amazon has released the first trailer for The Tomorrow War, starring Chris Pratt and directed by Chris McKay (The LEGO Batman Movie) in his first live-action directorial effort. The trailer drop comes on the heels of some first-look images that were released yesterday, which offered only a hint of the time-traveling, sci-fi action to come.

Written by Zach Dean, The Tomorrow War stars Pratt, Yvonne Strahovski, J.K. Simmons, Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, Edwin Hodge, Jasmine Mathews, Ryan Kiera Armstrong and Keith Powers. The film's producers are David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Jules Daly, David Goyer and Adam Kolbrenner, with executive producers including Pratt as well as Rob Cowan, Brian Oliver and Bradley J. Fischer.

The Tomorrow War will be coming to Amazon Prime Video on July 2. At this time, the film is not slated for a theatrical release. Check out the official trailer below:

And here's the official synopsis:

In The Tomorrow War, the world is stunned when a group of time travelers arrive from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Thirty years in the future mankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt). Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Dan teams up with a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and his estranged father (J.K. Simmons) in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet.

