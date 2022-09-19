Launched in 2011, Letterboxd is a social media platform for movie fans to share their movie ratings and reviews. In some ways, it's a somewhat similar environment to the realm of reviews on IMDb, an online database with information about various types of media where users can also rate and review their favorite films.

RELATED:Every Best Picture Oscar Winner of the 21st Century Ranked from Worst to Best

Like IMDb, Letterboxd has its own list of 250 highest-rated films. As you could expect, most of them don't overlap with their IMDb counterparts. So, it's interesting to see how the ratings for each film in Letterboxd's Top 10 compare on the two sites.

'Come and See' (1985)

Sometimes, war movies can be just as terrifying as horror movies, if not more. Such is the case with Come and See, a Soviet film about a young boy who joins the Resistance against German forces during WWII.

The movie harrowingly explores the nightmare that is war through the innocent eyes of a child. Its devastating power has made it the second highest-rated film on Letterboxd, with an average score of 4.6 stars out of 5. On IMDb, it holds an equally impressive score of 8.4 out of 10.

'Parasite' (2019)

Parasite, a staggering multi-genre film by South Korean auteur Bong Joon Ho, is the story of an unemployed low-income family who takes an interest in the livelihood of the wealthy and glamorous Parks, slowly becoming entangled in a catastrophic incident.

Being the first foreign language film in the history of the Oscars to win Best Picture, Parasite is no traditional masterpiece. Aside from that accomplishment, it's also the highest-rated film on Letterboxd with an average of 4.6 stars, while on IMDb, cinephiles were equally impressed with the film, giving it an 8.5.

'A Dog's Will' (2000)

Perhaps the most unexpected film in Letterboxd's Top 10, this Brazilian comedy is about two poor but clever Brazilians who have to trick people into getting by.

Despite being controversial that it sits at the fourth spot on Letterboxd's Top 250 list with a rating of 4.5 stars, A Dog's Will also defends its popularity on IMDb with a phenomenal 8.6. Users call it an utterly hilarious meditation on topics like religion, life, and death, praising its charming narrative and touches of magic realism.

'Harakiri' (1962)

Harakiri is one of the most impressive samurai films of all time, an action drama about an old samurai who arrives at the home of a feudal lord in search of an honorable place to commit harakiri, which is a form of Japanese ritual suicide by disembowelment.

As the narrative starts taking twist after twist, and the true nature of the story begins to reveal itself to the viewer, Harakiri becomes an increasingly amazing film. Its rating of 4.6 makes it the third highest-rated movie on Letterboxd, while on IMDb, it has an impressive 8.6.

RELATED:10 Best Samurai Films for Beginners

'Seven Samurai' (1954)

Akira Kurosawa might be the most legendary Japanese filmmaker of all time, and Seven Samurai might be his most famous movie. It's a three-and-a-half-hour epic about a poor village that recruits a small group of samurai to defend them against a threat of bandits.

With an ensemble of endearing characters played wonderfully by a fantastic cast and a highly influential story that's thoroughly engaging from beginning to end, Seven Samurai is more than worthy of being the ninth highest-rated film on Letterboxd with a score of 4.5. On IMDb, on the other hand, it boasts a fantastic 8.6.

'The Human Condition III: A Soldier's Prayer' (1961)

The Human Condition trilogy is one of the most highly acclaimed movie series of all time, and its conclusion (which happens to be among the highest-rated films of the '60s on IMDb), where protagonist Kaji (Tatsuya Nakadai) leads his men through Manchuria after being defeated by the Russians.

A Soldier's Prayer is an astonishing achievement that explores the human condition in ways no other film has ever done. For this, it's the seventh highest-rated film on Letterboxd with a score of 4.5, while its IMDb score is a wonderful 8.8.

'12 Angry Men' (1957)

One of the best-written films ever made, Sidney Lumet's 12 Angry Men is a mostly one-location story about a juror who's trying to convince his colleagues to change their minds about a murder case, revealing in the process each of the men's prejudices about the case, each other, and themselves.

This has the eighth spot in Letterboxd's Top 250 with its score of 4.5, while on IMDb, it has an equally impressive score of 9.0. It's a deep and methodical human drama full of fascinating characters, themes, and scenes, making it an absolute must-watch.

'The Godfather: Part II' (1974)

It would be hard to top one of the greatest films of all time. Yet, with The Godfather: Part II, where Michael (Al Pacino) attempts to expand the family business, director Francis Ford Coppola made yet another movie widely considered one of the best ever.

This jaw-dropping masterpiece, which won six Academy Awards (three more than its predecessor), is worthy of being the sixth highest-rated movie on Letterboxd thanks to its score of 4.5 and the fourth highest-rated on IMDb with a score of 9.0.

'The Godfather' (1972)

The first The Godfather is one of American cinema's most influential, highly acclaimed, and widely admired landmarks. It's the story of an aging patriarch of a mob family (Marlon Brando) who has to pass control to his young son Michael.

Anyone who considers themselves a movie fan has seen, studied, and praised The Godfather, likely more than once. It's no surprise that, with a score of 4.5, it holds the 5th place in Letterboxd's Top 250 and the second spot on IMDb's with a much-deserved score of 9.2.

RELATED:10 Best Films of the 1970s, Ranked by IMDb

'The Shawshank Redemption' (1994)

There's pretty much no way of not loving The Shawshank Redemption, a Frank Darabont film based on a Stephen King story where Andy Dufresne (Tim Robbins) is tried for murder and sent to prison, where his integrity and virtue help him improve the place and bring hope to his fellow inmates.

The film is a rousing and inspiring tale about freedom, hope, and friendship. Fans gave it a 4.5 on Letterboxd, making it the app's tenth highest-rated movie, while IMDb users still have it as the site's highest-rated film with an unparalleled score of 9.3. It's hard to complain about it being so beloved on both sites since it's one of the best and most rewatchable films of all time.

KEEP READING:10 Most Fun Movie Bromances, from Butch and Sundance to Nic Cage and an Arms Dealer