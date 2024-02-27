A thought-provoking mystery akin to the likes of Christopher Nolan's Memento, The Tourist hit the BBC back in January 2022, with its critical and public acclaim across the pond soon translating into praise in the US following its debut on HBO Max. A whirlwind adventure that also showcases its gorgeous Australian backdrop, it came as no surprise to many when the series was picked up for a second outing. However, Max shockingly dropped the show from their catalog, with Netflix swooping in and saving the day, providing the upcoming second season with a rightful home. With that in mind, here is a look at some of the incredible cast of characters The Tourist has to offer.

The Tourist When a man wakes up in the Australian outback with no memory, he must use the few clues he has to discover his identity before his past catches up with him. Release Date March 3, 2022 Creator Harry Williams, Jack Williams Cast Jamie Dornan , Danielle Macdonald , Shalom Brune-Franklin , Olwen Fouéré Main Genre Drama Seasons 2

Jamie Dornan

The Man/Elliot Stanley

Close

Known initially only as The Man, The Tourist begins with this mysterious stranger ominously waking up in an Australian hospital with a severe case of amnesia. Although it soon becomes clear his real name is Elliot Stanley, the gripping puzzle surrounding his identity creates the backbone of the show as Stanley's troubled Irish past swiftly begins to catch up with him. As the series continues, Dornan becomes a pensive, steadfast action hero, although, unlike a series such as Reacher, this masculine lead is allowed the time to be vulnerable, thrusting the classic male hero into a progressive 2024 role model. In Season 2, The Man has traveled back to his home country with filming in Dublin beginning in 2023.

With a screen career that dates back to Sofia Coppola's Marie Antoinette in 2006, Jamie Dornan's rise to the top has been swift, with his portrayal of Christian Grey in the Fifty Shades franchise solidifying him as a household name. Among his high-profile career to date, Dornan has starred alongside Cillian Murphy in the World War Two spy thriller Anthropoid, portrayed the spiritual precursor to Ryan Gosling's Ken in Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, and acted opposite Gillian Anderson in the tense crime thriller The Fall. A captivating performer with an eye-catching range, Dornan is merely at the beginning of what looks to be an incredible career with many an iconic role still to come. Dornan discussed his time on the series and more in an interview with Collider's Christina Radish back in 2022.

Danielle McDonald

Helen Chambers

Image via Netflix

Helen's face is the first The Man sees following his sudden awakening, with that moment cementing her as a crucial component to the enigma's journey. At the bottom of the professional ladder, Helen Chambers will stop at nothing to prove she is an expert law enforcement officer, although sometimes her dedication to her job, and specifically the case involving The Man, puts her livelihood and her marriage in jeopardy, which eventually leads to a surprising and show-stealing romance with The Man.

With a career that has only spanned just over a decade to date, Danielle McDonald has already made a name for herself, with both the public and critics alike regularly praising her impressive range of performances. From her beginning on Glee in 2011 through to American Horror Story, McDonald has delighted on the small screen, but perhaps her film work in the likes of Bird Box and Patti Cake$ showcases the best of her talents. To find out more about the actress and her thoughts on playing Helen Chambers in The Tourist, check out her interview with Collider's Christina Radish.

Victoria Haralabidou

Lena Pascal

Image via Netflix

Lena's journey in The Tourist's first season is as unique as they come, first appearing as a vision in the dreams (or nightmares) of The Man. As time goes by, these visions become stronger and more detailed, with the puzzle of Lena's identity slowly being pieced together. By season's end, it becomes clear that Lena marks the darkest secret from The Man's past, with Season 2 likely to involve The Man's attempts at redemption.

A star of both stage and screen, the Russian-born Victoria Haralabidou has impressed immensely across a 25-year-long acting career, with highlights including the likes of Brides, The Secrets She Keeps, and The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart. In the near future, Haralabidou will be playing Jacinta Brightface in two episodes of Zombie Therapy.

Shalom Brune-Franklin

Luci Miller

Image via Netflix

Luci Miller's part in the plot of The Tourist's first season is critical, with the waitress helping The Man piece together his past in the hope of protecting his future. However, Luci is hiding secrets of her own, with her growing bond with The Man soon seeming to have an ulterior motive. Sadly, Luci's involvement in the story is limited to just the first season, but her influence on the second season's plot shouldn't be underestimated.

A young actress with the world at her feet, Shalom Brune-Franklin, although she has a cameo role in Thor: Ragnarok, is best known for her work on television. Whether it's The Tourist, Doctor Doctor, Bad Mothers, or Line of Duty, Shalom never looks out of place alongside actors twice her age, with her future certainly looking bright.

Greg Larsen

Ethan Krum

Image via Netflix

Ethan Krum is the fiancée of Helen Chambers and symbolizes the familial cost of the young policewoman's dedication to her profession. A patient and kind man at heart, and never far from a moment of absurdist comic relief, watching Ethan slowly lose faith in the woman he loves is heartbreaking, with The Tourist's dedication to showcasing both the mystery at its center and the ripple effects of such a tough task one of its best features. Interestingly, despite Helen and The Man now being a romantic item, Ethan is confirmed to appear in Season 2.

Perhaps the most experienced actor in The Tourist's talented cast, Greg Larsen is a legendary Australian performer with a back catalog that includes the likes of Hug the Sun, How Not to Behave, and Young Rock.

The second season of The Tourist will officially premiere on February 29 on Netflix, with the trailer available to watch above. All episodes of The Tourist Season 1 are available to stream right now on Netflix.

Watch on Netflix