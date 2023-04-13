We were aware that Jamie Dornan would be returning for a second season of The Tourist given the success the show enjoyed during its freshman run last year. The series created by Jack and Harry Williams with their Two Brothers Pictures producing, was one of the most watched dramas in the UK last year while also substantially garnering a global pull. As announced last year, the series is returning and the scenery is changing as the show moves from the Australian Outback to Ireland. As the show returns for its sophomore season, it will be adding some new faces to join Dornan on set.

Per Variety, the cast expansion coming to The Tourist for this season includes Conor MacNeill (The Fall), Olwen Fouéré (Texas Chainsaw Massacre), Mark McKenna (Sing Street), Diarmaid Murtagh (Vikings), Nessa Matthews (Neon) and Francis Magee (Justice League). The series follows Dornan in his role as an amnesia-afflicted car crash victim from Northern Ireland struggling to piece together what he can of his past. The prospect of taking the show to Ireland and continuing the tale is one that interested Dornan. "I’m incredibly excited to continue the story with The Tourist," the actor said when new episodes were set. "Harry and Jack Williams are brilliant writers and I can’t wait for audiences to see how well Ireland and its characters are utilized to keep them guessing as the tale progresses."

The Tourist as a show is one that kept its audiences on their toes, as all good shows should. It was this characteristic that drew Dornan to the show in the first place. His character Elliot needed the help of Constable Helen Chambers (Danielle Macdonald) to figure out his place in the world and in an interview with Collider, Dornan referenced that the ability of the show to spring surprises was evident in how the first season panned out.

Welcome to Ireland, Tourist

The first season of The Tourist wrapped with the seeming mending of fences between Elliot and Helen. Now, the new season will see the pair head out to Ireland in the hopes of finding the missing blocks in Elliot's past. The trip will bring them face to face with demons from their past whilst walking into the midst of the rivalry between the McDonnell family and the Cassidys. Elliot's violent and dangerous past will become a threat to both while hopefully, we get to enjoy some of that romance that made the show a must-watch initially.

Greg Larsen will reprise his role as Ethan Krum and will join up with the rest of the cast for season two. The Tourist is directed by Fergus O’Brien, Lisa Mulcahy and Kate Dolan with Alex Mercer producing. Serving as executive producers for the series are Harry and Jack Williams, Daniel Walker, Sarah Hammond, Nawfal Faizullah and Dornan.

