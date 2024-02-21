The Big Picture Season 2 of The Tourist takes Elliot and Helen to Ireland where Elliot's past comes back to haunt him in unexpected ways.

The new season explores Elliot's dark past, his enemies catching up with him, and the blossoming romance between him and Helen.

The show's return promises more darkly comedic thrills, strong performances from the cast, and a new ensemble to support Elliot and Helen.

Season 2 of The Tourist is just over a week away from arriving on the show's new streaming home. Following Max's departure from the production after a successful first run for the BBC series, Netflix picked up the series back in 2023 and is now ready to head to the Emerald Isle with Elliot (Jamie Dornan) and Helen (Danielle Macdonald). To prepare for more amnesiac thrills, the streamer unveiled a new trailer that leaves the Australian Outback behind and brings the couple, and the audience, to the shores of Ireland. Instead of simply finding answers about who Elliot is, however, they only find more ghosts from his past that come back to haunt him upon his return.

Season 2 picks up directly in the aftermath of Season 1 after the depths of Elliot's depravity from his past life are unveiled. Helen chooses to help him explore his background and joins him on the trip back to Ireland. His journey to reconnect with his roots is immediately thrown into disarray after a group of thugs kidnaps him, and he finds himself stranded in the wild. It seems Elliot left more than a few enemies behind when he traveled to Australia, and now they want something from him. With crime families hunting him down, a war begins on the isle that envelops not only Elliot but his remaining blood and Helen too. After everything she witnessed in Season 1 though, Helen is prepared to stick it out to find the truth about who her new boyfriend really is.

Among other things, the return of The Tourist promises more darkly comedic thrills surrounding Dornan's unconventional action hero. It also sets up plenty more screentime for the Belfast star and Macdonald to further their budding romance as they face the consequences of Elliot's actions together. Their performances have been a major point of praise in reviews of Season 2, which landed the new episodes a strong 94% score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. With a new setting, the series also brought in a new ensemble around them with Conor MacNeill, Olwen Fouéré, Diarmaid Murtagh, Nessa Matthews, Mark McKenna, and Francis Magee among those joining the couple.

Who Is Behind the Creation of 'The Tourist'?

All episodes of The Tourist have come from the minds of brothers and creative duo Harry Williams and Jack Williams, who previously worked on other acclaimed series like Fleabag and co-created the BBC hit Liar. Dornan joined them as an executive producer in Season 2 alongside Sarah Hammond, Daniel Walker for Two Brothers, and Nawfal Faizullah for the BBC. Netflix is hoping their work can translate into another viewership hit for them in a similar vein to other acquired series like You and Suits. It's currently unclear what the future could hold for the series beyond Season 2 after switching platforms though.

The Tourist Season 2 streams on Netflix on February 29. Season 1 is now streaming on the platform for anyone who needs to catch up. Check out the new trailer here.