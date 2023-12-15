The Big Picture The Tourist Season 2 will be released on Netflix on February 29, 2024, in the US.

The second season of The Tourist takes place in Ireland, following the protagonist's journey into his past and a family feud.

The new season will feature an expanded cast, with new characters and a mix of intense thriller elements, dark humor, and mystery.

The Tourist — a darkly comic and amnesiac cousin of the Bourne franchise is making its way back for its second installment in January. The Tourist season 2, however, won’t be available to stream for the US viewers up until February 2024. The show was co-produced by Max — who was also helming its distribution within the United States. However, when BBC greenlit the show for a second season, Max departed from the project in August 2023. Netflix has recently picked up The Tourist again and while season 1 is available to stream, the second installment will be released on February 29, 2024, in the US, on Netflix.

Circling back to what waits ahead — The Tourist, starring Jamie Dornan in the titular role, marks a significant shift in setting from the Australian Outback of the first season to Ireland. The story picks up with Elliot having survived his suicide attempt and returning to Ireland with Helen Chambers (played by Danielle Macdonald). The plot will follow the two as they delve into Elliot's past and unravel the secrets of a longstanding family feud involving the McDonnell and Cassidy families. This journey into Elliot's roots in Ireland promises to bring both danger and discovery, as they are confronted by both friends and foes from his past.

While there isn’t a lack of amnesia-thematic films out there, The Tourist is marked by a mix of intense thriller elements, dark humor, and a sense of disorientation and mystery — all with a striking backdrop of Australia, which is now being replaced by Ireland as Elliot needs to figure out more of his back story and he has to return to his Irish roots for it.

New Cast Members of ‘The Tourist’ Season 2

In the upcoming second season of The Tourist, viewers can expect a dynamic expansion of the cast with several new characters being introduced. Detective Ruairi Slater, portrayed by Conor MacNeill, is set to play a crucial role. Alongside him, we have Olwen Fouéré bringing to life the character of Niamh Cassidy. The McDonnell family, consisting of Donal (played by Diarmaid Murtagh), Orla (Nessa Matthews), Fergal (Mark McKenna), and Frank (Francis Magee), are also slated to join the ensemble.

The official synopsis of the season 2 states:

“Set against the striking backdrop of Ireland, The Tourist Series 2 sees Elliot (Jamie Dornan) and Helen (Danielle Macdonald) confronted by friends and foes. As they attempt to uncover the secrets of Elliot’s past, they are soon dragged into a longstanding family feud where they face the dangerous consequences of his past actions.”

The Tourist has been critically acclaimed and has a 97% critics score from 33 reviews. On IMDB, the BBC series has 7.0 ratings from over 20,000 reviewers. The Tourist Season 2 will be available to stream on Netflix on February 29, 2024 — on the leap day. Check out the official trailer of the second installment of the show below.

