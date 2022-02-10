HBO Max has released a new trailer for the highly anticipated upcoming six-episode series The Tourist. The trailer begins with a man (Jamie Dornan) driving down a lonely road in Australia. A semi-truck is driving behind him and then crashes into his car. The man later wakes up in a hospital. After being asked what his name is by one of the hospital's staff, he tells them that he doesn't know and realizes that he has amnesia. The police were unable to find any identification for him.

The trailer also shows the man being questioned about the accident by an officer named Helen Chambers (Danielle Macdonald). The trailer then shows multiple people going to the hospital and looking for Dornan's character. Another scene shows the man yelling for someone to help him after being buried alive. It also shows him realizing that someone is trying to kill him. The trailer ends with the man questioning if he actually wants to recover his memories.

Dornan is well known for playing Christian Grey in the Fifty Shades of Grey trilogy. His other previous work includes 2021's Belfast (directed by Kenneth Branagh), Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar (directed by Josh Greenbaum), and 2020's Wild Mountain Thyme (directed by John Patrick Shanley). He will also star with Gal Gadot in the upcoming Netflix spy thriller film Heart of Stone (directed by Tom Harper). Joining Dornan and Macdonald in the series will be Shalom Brune-Franklin (as Victoria Miller), Damon Herriman as (Detective Lachlan Rogers), Alex Dimitriades (as Kosta Panigiris), Olafur Darri Olafsson (as Billy Nixon), and Kamil Ellis.

The series was written by Harry and Jack Williams. The two previously worked on Baptiste (which ran from 2019-2021 on BBC One), The Missing (which ran from 2014-2016 on BBC One), and Liar (which ran from 2017-2020 on ITV). They are also executive producers for the series. Chris Sweeney was a director for the series. His previous directing work includes Liar and the series Back to Life. Sweeney and Christopher Aird are executive producers. Lisa Scott is a producer for the series. The Tourist is a co-production with BBC and Stan. The series first aired on BBC One in January.

All six episodes of The Tourist will be available on Thursday, March 3 on HBO Max. In the meantime, fans can currently watch the trailer below:

