Ben Affleck has a new movie arriving in theaters in just a few short months with The Accountant 2, but 15 years ago he worked with a Marvel veteran and a Landman star for a classic crime thriller that’s dominating streaming charts. Affleck stars alongside Jeremy Renner and Jon Hamm in The Town, a heist drama that is streaming exclusively on Hulu as of the new year, and is currently the #4 most popular movie on the platform at the time of writing. The movie follows a group of thieves who rob a bank and hold the manager hostage, but the dynamic quickly changes when one of the crew members falls in love with her. The film holds strong scores of 92% from critics and 85% from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

In addition to starring in The Town, Ben Affleck also wrote and directed the film with help with the screenplay from Peter Craig and Aaron Stockhard. The film is based on the novel Prince of Thieves by Chuck Hogan. Craig is best known for his work as a scribe on major blockbusters like Bad Boys for Life, Top Gun: Maverick, and The Batman, and he most recently penned the screenplay for Gladiator 2, the legacy sequel directed by Ridley Scott. The Town was only the second movie that Ben Affleck had directed in his career to that point, the first being Gone Baby Gone, the 2007 psychological thriller starring Morgan Freeman and Casey Affleck. Affleck recently directed Air, the sports docudrama starring Matt Damon and Viola Davis.

What Else Has Ben Affleck Been in Recently?

Affleck most recently featured alongside Jennifer Lopez and Jane Fonda in This Is Me… Now, the musical fantasy drama currently streaming on Prime Video, and before that, he also briefly reprised his role as Bruce Wayne/Batman in The Flash, the 2023 superhero flick that flopped at the box office. Affleck was especially busy in 2023, also starring in the aforementioned Air, and even toplining a new sci-fi thriller, Hypnotic, which also exited theaters as a box office dud, earning only $16 million against a $70 million budget. He previously worked with Adam Driver and Jodie Comer in The Last Duel, a period epic from Ridley Scott.

