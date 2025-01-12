The Town, Ben Affleck’s critically acclaimed thriller, has officially landed on a new streaming platform and it's the perfect film to watch if you want a gritty crime drama with the performances to match the high-octane tension on screen. The film, which also secured awards attention, has an impressive 92% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and shows Affleck at the top of his game. Directed by, and starring, the Boston-born filmmaker, The Town follows Doug MacRay (Affleck), a career bank robber from the tight-knit Boston neighborhood of Charlestown, where crime seems to be a family business.

When one of his heist goes very badly, Doug ends up falling for Claire (Rebecca Hall), who manages the bank they had just robbed. So, Doug ends up wrestling with his criminal lifestyle and his desire for both redemption and the chance of a normal life. But the rest of the cast help tell the story just as well. An electric Jeremy Renner delivers a career-defining, Oscar-nominated performance as Doug’s volatile best friend and partner-in-crime, Jem and shows why he was in such demand when he became an Avenger. The film also features fascinating roles for the likes of Jon Hamm, Blake Lively, Chris Cooper and Pete Postelthwaite.

How Good Is 'The Town'?

The reviews speak for themselves. Collider's own review declared Affleck as a "directing talent to be reckoned with".

The Town is permeated with brutal fatalism. We see these men whose fathers taught them the trade of bank robbery, which is exciting to watch but deadly to practice. Affleck's direction is spot-on as he creates breathlessly exciting heist scenes, but has the restraint to let the actors carry the rest of the film. The script does rely a bit too heavily on characters stating exactly what they want or what another character wants, but the cast turns in strong work and holds our attention through the matter-of-fact dialogue. Gone Baby Gone is the stronger overall film, but the three action scenes of The Town are filled with so much excitement, drama, and comedy that they made me wonder what Affleck could do with a straight-up action film rather than contained action scenes in an intimate crime drama. With The Town, Affleck has established himself as directing talent to be reckoned with and serves up a reminder that his acting skills shouldn't be disregarded.

The Town is now streaming on Hulu. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on your favorite movies and where they're streaming.

Your changes have been saved The Town Directed by and starring Ben Affleck, The Town is a crime thriller detailing a robber developing romantic feelings for one of his victims after a robbery takes place. As these complicated feelings develop, the team makes plans to Rob Fenway Park. Aside from Ben Affleck, Rebecca Hall, Jon Hamm, Blake Lively, and Jeremy Renner also star in the movie. Release Date September 17, 2010 Director Ben Affleck Cast Rebecca Hall , Ben Affleck , Blake Lively , Chris Cooper , Jon Hamm , Jeremy Renner Runtime 125 minutes Writers Ben Affleck , Aaron Stockard , Peter Craig

Watch on Hulu