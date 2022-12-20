During the 1980s slasher craze, masked killers were all the rage, thanks to the likes of Michael Myers, Jason Voorhees, and Leatherface. Jason was arguably the biggest and baddest of the decade, but before he donned the infamous hockey mask in Friday the 13th Part 3, he wore a burlap sack over his head in his debut, Friday the 13th Part 2. The hockey mask became iconic, and the sack was never seen again. Still, for many, it was not forgotten, and never failed to be chilling, no matter how many times you saw it.

What Is 'The Town That Dreaded Sundown' About?

A lot of that fear is rooted in the reminder of reality, for Jason’s look in the second film is eerily similar to the real life killer dubbed The Phantom Killer, whose crimes inspired the creation of the movie The Town That Dreaded Sundown thirty years later, as well as a part sequel, part meta remake in 2014. While the film wasn’t the hit that a similar feature like The Texas Chain Saw Massacre was two years earlier, it still connected with audiences, providing a thrilling mystery and creepy atmosphere, along with some humor that worked in moments even if it was arguably inappropriate. What made it work, besides the great acting from Academy Award winner Ben Johnson, was its connection to true events and its open ending. In the finale, the killer is still on the loose, which was sure to have left 1970s theater goers frazzled and looking in the backseats of their cars as they left the cinema. In fact, the film even leans into this by including a scene where the killer is shown, filmed from the shins down, standing in line at a theater for a screening of The Town That Dreaded Sundown.

The film isn’t entirely accurate. Liberties were taken for dramatic effect. For example, in the film, the killer is seen and chased. That never occurred in reality, but it would have made for a rather dull climax if the complete truth had been stuck to. Murders occur on different days, in different ways (including one disturbing scene that has a knife attached to a trombone), with different people finding the bodies. While this may have been done to make a more cohesive and exciting plot, it wasn’t needed. The real life story of The Phantom Killer and the havoc he caused, known as The Texarkana Moonlight Murders, are scary enough on their own without Hollywood’s involvement.

Who Was The Phantom Killer?

The Phantom Killer operated in 1946 for less than a three-month period in Texarkana, a town on the border of Texas and Arkansas. He first attacked on February 22, near midnight, in a moment that would help create an urban legend. 25-year-old Jimmy Hollis and his 19-year-old girlfriend, Mary Jeanne Larey, had just been to the movie theater, and now sat together in Jimmy’s car on a secluded road to makeout. It was then that a man in a white, pillowcase-like mask stepped out of the darkness and ordered the couple out of the car. He beat Jimmy with a pistol, before raping Mary. Fortunately, both survived, but neither were able to identify their attacker due to his mask.

A month later, on March 24, the attacker would grow more bold, leaving behind no breathing victims to speak about the man in the mask. It was then, in another lover’s lane area, that Richard Griffin and his girlfriend, Polly Ann Moore, were attacked in Richard’s car, both shot several times, and both left dead. The killer then disappeared into the night without a trace.

After getting a taste for blood, The Phantom Killer wouldn’t wait another month to strike. It only took three weeks for him to commit another double-murder. This time it was April 14, and involved another teenage couple, Paul Martin and Betty Jo Booker, the latter who was only 15-years-old. Both were again shot, but this time the victims wouldn’t be found together. Booker’s body was found two miles away, posed propped up against a tree with a hand in her coat pocket.

Again, about three weeks later, on May 4, the killer would strike one last time. His last act had a different motif, for here he did not strike teens in their cars at night, but a couple in their 30s while they sat in their home. He had progressed from rape, to murder, to the posing of bodies, to now home invasion. As Virgil and Katie Starks sat in their farmhouse at night a shot rang out and the living room window shattered. Virgil fell, having been shot dead from outside. His wife was shot as well, and she ran for her life as the killer broke into her home, fleeing to a nearby residence. Katie would survive, but she never got a look at her attacker.

But Then The Phantom Killer Disappeared...

The area lived in fear, waiting to be struck again, but another attack never came. The killer had come in the night like a phantom, then disappeared just like one as well. A thorough investigation was conducted, suspects were named and interviewed, but no one was ever arrested. The most popular theory among many in law enforcement and journalism was that the killer was a local car thief named Youell Swinney. He denied any involvement, but in 1947 he was sent to prison for other crimes and the murders stopped.

No matter who it was, somehow The Phantom Killer had managed to not only get away, but to stay away. Within months, as it was evident that The Phantom Killer had for whatever reason stopped, tensions eased, but his atrocities were never forgotten. He became mythical, an almost urban legend. In the 1970s, serial killers became unfortunately commonplace in America, with similar murderers like The Zodiac Killer and Son of Sam using familiar motifs reminiscent of The Texarkana Moonlight Murders, but in the 1940s, it was just the Phantom that everyone talked about.

In 1976, two years before the white mask of Michael Myers in John Carpenter’s Halloween changed the landscape of the horror genre forever, director Charles B. Pierce, most known for directing the 1972 Bigfoot feature The Legend of Boggy Creek, decided to revisit the scary stories he’d heard in his youth and make a movie about The Phantom Killer. Was it a great film? No. But it did have its impact in influencing the slasher genre. Most importantly, it didn’t need to be a great film. The fear was already ingrained in the audience before the opening credits even rolled. Nothing on the screen could live up to the hyped fear in the moviegoers' imagination, especially for those in Texarkana. It was leaving the theater, and driving home with your boyfriend or girlfriend in the dark, when the real horror began.