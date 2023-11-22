The Big Picture The upcoming reboot of The Toxic Avenger introduces a new hero, Winston Gooze, after a toxic accident transforms him into a violent protector with a glowing mop and super strength.

The remake takes a more emotional approach, with Gooze working a dead-end job to provide for his son and facing a terminal diagnosis while battling a heartless boss and a tyrannical villain played by Kevin Bacon.

The film embraces over-the-top violence and trashiness, maintaining the spirit of the original franchise, while impressing critics and fellow filmmakers with its practicality and Troma goodness.

Superhero films will soon get a gooey, gory shot in the arm with the release of Macon Blair's remake of the Troma Films classic The Toxic Avenger. In place of the nerdy Melvin Ferd Junko III is the downtrodden janitor Winston Gooze, who suffers a similarly unfortunate fate after a toxic accident mutates him into the violent hero fans know and love. Legendary has yet to release a detailed look at Toxie's twisted new visage, but Empire Magazine just released a new image of Peter Dinklage before his life is changed forever. With a green glow reflected on his face, it foreshadows the monstrous, unlikely protector he'll soon become.

Blair's The Toxic Avenger takes things in a slightly different, more emotional direction from the original B-movie. Gooze works a dead-end job as a janitor at the Garb-X health club trying to provide for his son (Jacob Tremblay). A terminal diagnosis changes everything for him and his boss couldn't care less, dismissing his pleas for help with the pricey treatment. As if things couldn't get worse, his plan to infiltrate and steal from the company under his boss's nose goes horribly wrong, ending in the fateful accident that would transform him into the city's greatest hero. Armed with a glowing mop and super strength, he vows to violently clean up the town, save his son, and stop Kevin Bacon's tyrannical yet silly villain Bob Garbinger before he can grow his empire of trash any further.

While Blair was determined to keep the themes of the Troma original alive and well in his remake, a few of the edges had to be sanded down to make it somewhat more appealing to newcomers. One thing that will be consistent between both the remake and the original, however, is the over-the-top violence. Blair had surprisingly little trouble getting Legendary on board with the carnage, and he went as far as comparing the violence to The Simpsons' iconic cat-and-mouse duo Itchy & Scratchy. "We’ve got a guy that gets his head stuffed in a car engine and it kind of grinds his head up," the director teased to Empire. "That was a gag I was fond of." He reiterated that nothing was off the table, adding that his pitches to Legendary "embraced the silliness and trashiness, while wanting it to be an enjoyable, crowd-pleasing, rock’n’roll fun time."

Critics Are Already Pleased With 'The Toxic Avenger'

Although The Toxic Avenger isn't out yet and still doesn't have a theatrical release date for the public, attendees at Fantastic Fest and Beyond Fest have been impressed with what they saw from Blair's starrier, higher-budget take. The film holds a 91% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and has even earned compliments from fellow filmmakers, including Suitable Flesh director Joe Lynch. Blair, by all accounts, has created something with a heavy focus on practicality and Troma goodness aimed at honoring the undying original franchise.

While Dinklage was the perfect choice in Blair's mind to lead The Toxic Avenger, the rest of the cast is also more than praise-worthy. Tremblay and Bacon are joined by other talented stars, including Taylour Paige, Sarah Niles, Julia Davis, and Johnny Coyne alongside Elijah Wood who underwent a stunning transformation to play an oddball designed with his talents in mind. Blair, who recently appeared in the box-office smash Oppenheimer, will also pop up on-screen.

Stay tuned here at Collider for updates on when The Toxic Avenger will be available to the public. In the meantime, read our guide to the film here and check out our first reaction to seeing it at Fantastic Fest for everything you need to know when it arrives in theaters. Check out the new image above.