Toxie is officially back in action and ready to clean up the trash with Macon Blair's remake of The Toxic Avenger. Back in January, the long-awaited film finally found a home with Cineverse — the team that brought the Terrifier franchise to theaters — and landed an August release date, placing it on the big screen nearly two years after its Fantastic Fest debut. With the date slowly drawing closer, Collider is excited to share an exclusive sneak peek that sets the tone for Peter Dinklage's turn as the violent superhero. It's a gory, crass, and darkly comedic preview made to evoke the classic Troma films of old with a modern coat of paint.

The teaser opens with a commercial for the "family" restaurant Miss Meat, known for their "Fun new bod, same great grub" and their specialty, conspicuously-shaped meal, "The Big Cock." However, the campy acting and sleazy advertising are interrupted by gunshots as armed political extremists storm in and take everyone hostage. After a news report breaks in with news of the horrific incident, it's time for Toxie to make his entrance and save the day. Although he's just a dude with a mop, he delivers a horrific punishment by swiping one of the terrorists' jaws off with his radioactive cleaning instrument, much to the horror (or delight) of the patrons and staff. As the scene gets increasingly trippy and turns away from the violence, screams can still be heard along with Toxie shouting one-liners as he presumably kills the other criminals in bloody fashion.

Blair's The Toxic Avenger remake changes the backstory of Toxie a bit from Lloyd Kaufman's 1984 original. Instead of a long-bullied nerd who falls into a vat of toxic waste that mutates him into the towering hero, Dinklage plays Winston Gooze, a down-on-his-luck janitor with more than a few things going wrong in his life. He's still reeling from the loss of his wife, which left him to take care of his son Wade (Jacob Tremblay) alone, and he's recently found out that he's suffering from a condition that will surely kill him if he doesn't get the treatment needed. He tries to rob his stingy employer for the money, only to end up exposed to radioactive waste and transformed into the Toxic Avenger. With his newfound powers, he begins his rise from outcast to savior as he takes on the corrupt forces, like the wicked CEO Bob Garbinger (Kevin Bacon), that threaten his son, his friends, and the entire community.

'The Toxic Avenger' Has Already Proven to Be the Hero We Need

In addition to the trio of Dinklage, Tremblay, and Bacon, the upcoming remake also features Elijah Wood as the "oddball" henchman Fritz Garbinger and Taylour Paige as the whistleblower J.J., who brought "grit and physicality" to the film according to Blair. Between its star-studded cast, surprising emotional heart, and adherence to the ethos of Troma, The Toxic Avenger has already made plenty of fans during its festival debut in 2023. Critics on Rotten Tomatoes have the film at a 93% score, praising it for the gory fun it provides, even if it's not for everyone. Suitable Flesh director Joe Lynch had especially high praise for Blair's reimagining, saying, "It felt like it felt dangerous. It felt like the movies that I loved as a kid that I wasn't supposed to watch or movies that just felt so offbeat."

Fans will finally get to witness The Toxic Avenger for themselves when it hits theaters in August 2025. Check out the exclusive sneak peek in the player above.