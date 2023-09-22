The Big Picture Macon Blair's The Toxic Avenger celebrated its world premiere at Fantastic Fest 2023.

The movie is a remake of the 1984 Troma cult classic and stars Peter Dinklage as the title character.

The movie is a remake of the 1984 Troma cult classic and stars Peter Dinklage as the title character.

In a cinematic world where caped crusaders and shield-wielding superheroes reign supreme, there's the welcomed return of Toxie via writer and director Macon Blair’s The Toxic Avenger. The subversive superhero tale celebrated its world premiere at this year’s Fantastic Fest in Austin, Texas, and Collider’s Perri Nemiroff and John Aljets were there to experience the ooze of Gooze – Winston Gooze, that is, played by Peter Dinklage. Blair’s film opened the genre fest with a goopy and bloody bang. You can check out John and Perri’s early reaction in the video above.

The Toxic Avenger is a reboot of the 1984 Troma cult classic. Blair's version stars Dinklage as Winston Gooze, a janitor who can't get a fair shake and is busy mopping up rock bottom. To make matters worse, Winston is diagnosed with a fatal condition, and unless he can find the means to pay for treatment, he’ll no longer be able to support his stepson, Wade, played by Jacob Tremblay (Room). In a string of misadventures, Winston topples into a vat of toxic waste and emerges completely transformed with superhuman strength, touting a glowing green mop. He is the Toxic Avenger, and he may be the only one able to stop the greedy, self-centered Bob Garbinger (Kevin Bacon) from expanding his powers of pollution.

Who's in 'The Toxic Avenger' Reboot?

The reboot is penned and directed by Blair. Toxic Avenger reunites Blair with Wood after his feature directorial debut, I Don’t Feel At Home in This World Anymore, which also starred Melanie Lynskey. Dinklage, who’s best known for his scene-stealing role as Tyrion Lannister in HBO’s Game of Thrones, leads an ensemble cast including Wood as the villainous Fritz and Kevin Bacon as his brother Bob Garbinger. Zola’s Taylour Paige, Julia Davis (Run Rabbit Run), Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso), and Julian Kostov (Shadow and Bone) also join. The film is produced by Legendary Entertainment.

