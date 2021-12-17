It would be an understatement to say that we at Collider are excited about A24 and Apple’s William Shakespeare adaptation The Tragedy of Macbeth. However, who isn’t excited about the film at this point? It is true that many Macbeth adaptations have come and gone on both the stage and the screen. However, with every bit of information we find about the film, the more this new take on the vengeful and bloody tale seems like nothing we’ve seen before.

Here is everything we know about the upcoming thriller.

Does The Tragedy of Macbeth Have a Trailer?

A full-length trailer has yet to be released for The Tragedy of Macbeth. In fact, the teasers we have gotten for the film have been less than a minute long. Despite this, they showcase the moody and isolating atmosphere that the film is aiming to capture. Check out the most recent teaser for the movie below.

When Is The Tragedy of Macbeth in Theaters and Streaming?

The film will have a limited release in theaters on December 25, making tickets to see it one of the best things you can find under the Christmas tree. If you can’t make it to your local theater to see it, no worries! The Tragedy of Macbeth will then be available to stream on Apple TV+ on January 14, 2022.

What’s The Plot of The Tragedy of Macbeth?

Well, what is there to say that hasn’t been said before? Macbeth is one of Shakespeare’s most famous and most widely-read plays. Many students have probably read the play during their high school or college English classes. However, if you have somehow never heard of or read the play, here’s what you need to know about The Tragedy of Macbeth’s plot.

The powerful Scottish general Macbeth meets a mysterious trio of witches that say that he could become the next king of Scotland. He tells his wife about the prophecy, leading the couple to begin a plan to ascension that involves murdering the current king. However, Macbeth’s lust for power and Lady Macbeth’s paranoia eventually get the better of them, threatening to undo their grand plan.

Who Directed The Tragedy of Macbeth and Why Is He Going Solo?

The director of The Tragedy of Macbeth will sound very familiar to any cinephile. Joel Coen directed the upcoming film, making it his first film without his brother Ethan Coen. The filmmaking duo is famously known for such films as Fargo, Inside Llewyn Davis, The Big Lebowski, No Country for Old Men, and O Brother, Where Art Thou?

So, why are the brothers seemingly parting ways? The explanation is a lot more amicable than you probably think. Macbeth composer and frequent Coen collaborator Carter Burwell said on the Score Podcast that Ethan has simply moved on from the silver screen.

“Ethan just didn’t want to make movies anymore,” Burwell explained. “Ethan seems very happy doing what he’s doing, and I’m not sure what Joel will do after this.”

He previously spoke with Collider about working solely with Joel, saying that it felt “a little bit different” but is ultimately confident in the final product.

“I think it'll still going to be very recognizable a voice that you're familiar with,” Burwell told Collider last year, “a look that you're familiar with, I think. I think you'll find that.”

Who’s Playing Who in The Tragedy of Macbeth?

Denzel Washington will play the titular Macbeth, marking his return to the works of Shakespeare after playing Don Pedro in Kenneth Branagh’s 1993 adaptation of Much Ado About Nothing. Frances McDormand will be by his side as Lady Macbeth, a role that had initially encouraged the Oscar-winning actress to pursue acting in her youth, according to The New York Times. If having these two acting veterans portray the famously doomed couple isn’t enough to pique your interest, maybe the fact that they act as if the Macbeths were the grown-up Romeo and Juliet will.

Of course, an adaptation of Macbeth would not be complete without its supporting cast. Corey Hawkins and Moses Ingram will play the Macduffs, foes of the Macbeths and the ones who first suspect that something suspicious is happening on the throne. Kathryn Hunter will portray all three Witches responsible for prophesying Macbeth as the new King of Scotland. As for the current Scottish royalty, Brendan Gleeson will play King Duncan, with Harry Melling and Matt Helm playing his sons Malcolm and Donalbain respectively. Bertie Carvel will play Macbeth’s ally Banquo, who also encounters the witches.

Ralph Ineson, Miles Anderson, Richard Short, Alex Hassell, Stephen Root, Robert Gilbert, James Odon, and Brian Thompson also star in the film.

What Is The Tragedy of Macbeth Rated?

There is really no way that you can feasibly make an adaptation of Macbeth that isn’t bloody and disturbing. Besides, the idea that vicious greed can consume otherwise rational people is the core purpose of the play. Having a feature Macbeth adaptation be bloodless due to a rating other than R would probably hamper the entire gruesomeness of the movie.

Thankfully, you will not have to worry about this with The Tragedy of Macbeth. The film has been rated R for violence. Because of this rating, we will probably get to see the bloody battles and vicious kills that Macbeth films are known for, albeit with any stylistic or thematic twists Coen will add.

When and Where Did The Tragedy of Macbeth Film?

This new take on the Shakespeare play began filming in February 2020. However, filming had to be halted the following month in March due to the coronavirus. Thankfully, filming did not have to be stopped for too long, as it resumed and subsequently ended in late July.

While many Macbeth adaptations opt to film on-location in Scotland or another European country with vast wilderness, that’s not the approach Coen gave to the film. Instead, it was filmed entirely on Los Angeles film stages. Burwell told IndieWire that this

filming decision has its inspirations in a highly influential film movement.

“It doesn’t look like Scotland, it’s more like a psychological reality. That said, it doesn’t seem stage-like either,” Burwell said. “Joel has compared it to German Expressionist film. You’re in a psychological world, and it’s pretty clear right from the beginning the way he’s shot it.”

What Have Been Critics Saying About The Tragedy of Macbeth So Far?

If you are worried that The Tragedy of Macbeth might be underwhelming, initial reactions say otherwise. The film premiered in September at the New York Film Festival, where it was met with critical acclaim. Coen’s direction, the cinematography by Bruno Delbonnel, and the performances of Washington and McDormand have been considered highlights. Currently, the film has a staggering 98% on Rotten Tomatoes with 50 reviews.

Are There Any Other Shakespeare Adaptations Coming Soon?

Surprisingly, The Tragedy of Macbeth is not the only adaptation of a Shakespeare play hitting theaters this year. The hit musical West Side Story is loosely based on Romeo and Juliet, with Verona being swapped for 1950s New York. Steven Spielberg’s new take on the musical will hit theaters on December 10.

As for stage adaptations go, Macbeth will be revived on Broadway in 2022. Daniel Craig and Ruth Negga will star as the nefarious couple at New York’s Lyceum Theatre for 15 weeks, with previews beginning in March and the show officially opening in April.

