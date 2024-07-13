The Big Picture The Train offers a thrilling cat-and-mouse plot that keeps audiences on edge, with top-notch performances and realistic action sequences.

Burt Lancaster shines as the heroic resistance fighter, while Paul Scofield captivates as the villain with a nuanced obsession for art.

Director John Frankenheimer's stylistic approach, along with practical effects and intense action scenes, make The Train a standout war film.

The horrors, thrills, and acts of bravery seen in World War II have constantly and consistently been a rich source of inspiration for writers and directors since VJ Day. Some of the most unforgettable cinematic images of our time, such as the girl with the red coat in Steven Spielberg's Schindler's List, Steve McQueen hopping over fences on his bike in The Great Escape, and Brad Pitt telling his subordinates about Jim Bridges and Apaches in Inglourious Basterds, have come from the largest global conflict on record. Some films have been able to seep into the public conscience and set box-office records and gather a host of awards nominations, all of which are justified. Some equally astounding films, however, just never managed to crack the zeitgeist and grip the public's imagination. One such film, one of the most thrilling and intense war films going, is John Frankenheimer's 1964 film The Train starring Burt Lancaster, Paul Scofield, and Jeanne Moreau. With 95% Critics Score on Rotten Tomatoes and 89% for its Audience Score, this war classic is beloved by both critics and regular movie-goers alike.

The Train In 1944, a German colonel loads a train with French art treasures to send to Germany. The Resistance must stop it without damaging the cargo. Actors Burt Lancaster, Paul Scofield, Jeanne Moreau Release Date September 24, 1964 Run Time 133 Minutes Director John Frankenheimer Studio United Artists

What's 'The Train' About?

The Train tells the story of a French resistance fighter, Paul Labiche (Lancaster), who attempts to stop the German colonel Franz von Waldheim (Scofield) from transporting stolen art on a train to Germany. The film itself is loosely based on historical truth, being adapted from a non-fiction book by Rose Valland, an art historian and member of the French resistance herself. The film is set towards the end of World War Two and the liberation of Paris by the Allied forces. As such, the film opens with von Waldheim inspecting a Parisian gallery and ordering some of the masterpieces there to be sent to Germany before the city is taken. From there, it operates as both a war film and a classic heist film, though one with less technical precision than this French heist film from a decade earlier.

The museum's curator and member of the French resistance (Suzanne Flon) informs the resistance when she is made aware of the plan. Labiche is then tasked with stopping the train and weighs up the value of art over the value of life. He is initially reluctant to do this task before the Nazis execute some of his fellow resistance members, strengthening his resolve to stop the train. Labiche and his resistance crew try various ways of sabotaging the train, such as damaging the tracks themselves, though von Waldheim manages to fix them in a manner not too dissimilar to Buster Keaton's famous real-time mending of the tracks in The General. Von Waldheim manages to do so with less humor, though.

Related The 50 Best War Movies of All Time, Ranked From 'Wings' to 'Saving Private Ryan' to 'Dunkirk,' this is Collider's ranking of the best war movies ever made.

The train rumbles on while Labiche and the resistance use coded messages, faulty signals, and explosives to derail von Waldheim's plans. Labiche's final master plan involves rerouting the train onto a loop track, making it travel in circles to buy time for the Allies to catch up. Von Waldheim eventually realizes this and forces the train to continue its journey to Germany. Labiche eventually derails the train near a small French village. A ferocious battle breaks out between the resistance fighters and the remaining Nazi soldiers. In the ensuing skirmish, an ending that seems very similar to David Lean's epic Bridge On the River Kwai, Labiche kills a von Waldheim that had refused to surrender. The film duly ends with Labiche walking away from the scene, musing over the human cost of preserving cultural heritage as the credits begin to roll.

The Train's overall story is one that has re-occurred in modern cinema with Woman in Gold, starring Helen Mirren and Ryan Reynolds, and The Monuments Men, featuring an all-star cast including George Clooney, Matt Damon, and Jean Dujardin, taking a similar interest in these stories. But Frankenheimer's film beat them all to the story first, although it almost wasn't his film at all.

What Keeps 'The Train' on the Right Track?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The main thing that The Train does really well is that it keeps its audience continually guessing throughout the film whether the resistance will win and how they might go about achieving this victory. Its cat-and-mouse plot, up there with some of the best and most thrilling examples of the genre, is thoroughly engaging. The plot is exceptionally well-paced, drawing out the tension and building it to a climax using the fantastic score by Maurice Jarre, a long-time colleague of David Lean, and the sharp, suspenseful editing by David L. Bretherton, the Academy Award-winning editor of Cabaret a few years later. Everything about this film truly sings.

The performances are top-notch as well, that cannot be denied. Lancaster gives one of his better performances, compelling the audience throughout to cheer for Labiche and the resistance. Lancaster's physicality and charisma bring depth to his character, making Labiche a relatable and heroic figure. It is a testament to his screen presence that he can be so imposing and so energetic while also conveying the softer touch of Labiche. He balances the macho action figure with the conflicted man weighing up the value of human life and art extremely well, putting him up there with some of cinema's greatest action heroes. Lancaster's performance is a central pillar of the film's success.

And the same, if not more, can be said for Scofield. In only his third ever performance in a film, he eats up the screen, reveling in the villainous role. He captures the obsessive nature of his character, driven by a fanatic appreciation for art. In this regard, he is rather similar to Christoph Waltz's Hans Landa from Inglourious Basterds for how cultured and refined he is. This adds a layer of complexity and depth to his performance as a Nazi official. This nuanced obsession drives a lot of the film's conflict, with Scofield effectively conveying the character's inner turmoil and resolve. The film is a strong one, but it is reliant upon Scofield's commanding presence to truly turn it into a great film. It is no wonder that his fourth film performance, in Fred Zinnemann's A Man For All Seasons, won him the Oscar.

'The Train' Delivers Realistic Action Sequences

Close

The realism of the film's action sequences, too, is one of the key reasons why The Train is a film worth seeking out and watching. Frankenheimer opted for practical effects and real stunts instead of relying on special effects, which adds a visceral authenticity to the film. Some of the film's action scenes involving the sabotage of real trains are particularly intense and well-executed, deserving to be ranked among famous action scenes in films. It is obvious how much influence Frankenheimer's work had on Christopher Nolan, the British director being renowned for realistic action sequences himself. Shooting on location in France and using actual locomotives rather than models or sets gives the film a tangible and realistic atmosphere as well, dialing up the film's intensity even more.

All in all, The Train is an exemplary war film that stands out for its gripping narrative, realistic action sequences, and profound thematic depth with a great personal conflict for the main hero. Frankeheimer's stylistic approach is so integral to the movie's overall success that it is almost hard to believe that he wasn't the first choice for the director's chair. Arthur Penn, who would go on to direct Bonnie and Clyde, started as director but was replaced after only three days with Frankenheimer, with Burt Lancaster being the driving force of that change. Penn wanted to make a muted film about the power of art, but Lancaster wanted a big action film after his epic historical drama The Leopard failed at the box office. Frankenheimer ultimately proved to be a very strong substitute, helming a film that would go on to be nominated at the Academy Awards for Best Original Screenplay and earn more than its budget at the box office.

The performances all-round are also stellar, with renowned European character actor Michel Simon excelling in his short role as Papa Boule, the cantankerous old man and member of the resistance whose execution sparks Labiche into action. The film masterfully balances thrilling sabotage operations with a reflective exploration of the value of cultural heritage amidst the chaos of war. While it is mostly an action-packed war film, viewers would be surprised at the heart and depth of the film as well.

The Train is currently available to stream on Hoopla in the U.S.

WATCH ON HOOPLA