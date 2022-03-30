After nearly a decade in development, The Trainer is finally coming together. Taylour Paige, who recently led the critically acclaimed Zola, has signed on to appear in the dark comedy, according to a Deadline exclusive. The upcoming film is based on a script by Vito Schnabel and Jeff Solomon, and will be directed by Tony Kaye, who is best known for directing American History X. Paige will be joining already announced cast members – Schnabel, Julia Fox, and Steven Van Zandt.

The Trainer takes place over the course of eight days and follows a down-on-his-luck fitness expert, Jack (Schnabel). Available information of the film promises sleep-deprived chaos as Jack takes a delirious leap towards fame and fortune while struggling to achieve his idea of the American dream. The plot of The Trainer, so far, is reminiscent of 2013’s Pain & Gain which was directed by Michael Bay and starred Mark Wahlberg, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, and Anthony Mackie. Pain & Gain followed three bodybuilders who turn to kidnapping and extortion while also in pursuit of the American Dream.

While much of the film’s details are being played close to the vest, The Trainer will seemingly be a daring but character-driven story. No details yet on how Paige’s character will fit into the story.

Paige is widely known for playing the title role in 2020’s Zola, for which she won an Independent Spirit Award for Best Female Lead. Prior to landing Zola, she played the lead in Hit the Floor and appeared in Grey’s Anatomy, White Boy Rick, and Ballers. She also appeared in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom opposite Viola Davis and the late Chadwick Boseman. The actress, whose star is on the rise, is also set to appear in Sharp Stick, Mack & Rita, Brothers, and The Toxic Avenger.

As earlier stated, The Trainer has had a long journey to get to where it is now. In a discussion with Deadline, Schnabel called the process of the film finally coming together ‘incredible’, stating;

“The idea of the film came into my head about ten years ago, and it’s incredible to have it come together with Tony Kaye, whom I’ve spent many months working on this project with as our director and cinematographer. I see him as one of the most talented artists in sound manufacturing and motion pictures, and it’s an honor to be able to work with him.”

Schnabel, who will be producing the film alongside Kaye and Jeremy Steckler, has previously appeared in Miral and Before Night Falls. He was also an executive producer on The Beach Bum. Interestingly, his portfolio extends beyond film; he is also the owner of Vito Schnabel Gallery and is an internationally recognized gallerist, art collector, and art expert.

George Paaswell will serve as executive producer on The Trainer which is set to begin production in Los Angeles in early April.

